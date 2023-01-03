The holidays can get expensive, especially if you have a lot of people to buy gifts for — parents, siblings, children, friends, and coworkers. The cost can really add up. According to LendingTree, the average consumer spends about $1,249 during the holidays on gifts, meals, travel, and more. If you’re struggling with how to pay for gifts this holiday season, a holiday loan may be an option for you to consider.

21 DAYS AGO