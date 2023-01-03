Read full article on original website
Prioritize Your Health (and Wallet) — Best Time to Sign Up for a Gym Membership in the New Year
Does the upcoming new year spark the need for change in your life? Are you now committed to prioritizing your health in 2023? It's no secret that many people's New Year's resolutions involve signing up for a gym membership and focusing on transforming their bodies and minds through exercise. Article...
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Uber Could Implement Surge Pricing on New Year's Eve — How to Avoid It
If you plan on spending New Year's Eve out celebrating (and drinking) with friends or family this year, now is the time to establish how you’ll be getting home. If you’ve already secured a designated driver, then you’re one of the lucky ones. But, if you haven’t, you may be considering requesting an Uber when you’ve had enough socializing for the night.
Holiday Loans: What Are They and Should You Use Them?
The holidays can get expensive, especially if you have a lot of people to buy gifts for — parents, siblings, children, friends, and coworkers. The cost can really add up. According to LendingTree, the average consumer spends about $1,249 during the holidays on gifts, meals, travel, and more. If you’re struggling with how to pay for gifts this holiday season, a holiday loan may be an option for you to consider.
15 Unique White Elephant Gift Ideas That Are Under $20
Let's face it, shopping for generic gifts for your family, friends, or coworkers can be a little difficult when it comes to celebrating the holidays with a "white elephant" gift exchange. While simply buying a bottle of alcohol or an Amazon gift card is typically a safe bet, we've rounded up 15 unique gift ideas that will totally be a hit at any white elephant exchange.
This Holiday Season, What's Better: Giving Cash or a Gift Card?
During the holiday season, it can be difficult to find the perfect gifts, even for people you know and love. Between product shortages and the bustle of holiday shopping, sometimes, it's better to go with a simpler approach of cash or a gift card. Article continues below advertisement. For those...
Confused About Holiday Tipping? Do's and Don'ts, Explained
Knowing when someone may expect or hope for a tip isn't always easy. Most of us rely on certain service providers throughout the year, and it's considered good manners to offer a tip or gift around the holidays. But how do you know which people you should tip? We've compiled a handy holiday tipping guide.
If You Overspent During the Holidays, Here’s How to Recover From Holiday Debt
If you’ve overextended yourself on holiday gifts and vacations this year and are now trying to find ways to recover from holiday debt, you’re in luck. We’ve uncovered some helpful tips that may be able to dig you out of the debt you already accrued, and help you save a little money as you navigate through the remaining days of the 2022 holiday season.
Many Are Choosing Lab-Created Diamonds — But Are They a Good Investment?
If you’ve noticed any jewelry commercials this Christmas season, you might have wondered about the most valuable gemstones. Although the diamond has held symbolic and real value for decades, some consumers worry about ethical issues related to diamond mining. Synthetic diamonds are becoming popular, but are lab-created diamonds worth anything?
Planning to Shop? Some Stores May Be Closed New Year's Eve
Christmas has come and gone, but our shopping needs continue, and some retailers may take time off when the new year arrives. It's a good idea to assume smaller, local businesses may be closed on New Year's, but what about national chains? Are stores closed on New Year's Eve?. Article...
Looking to Buy Cheap Teacher Christmas Gifts in Bulk? Here Are a Few Ideas
Teachers play an integral role in the upbringing of children. They spend the majority of their days with kids other than their own and attempt to educate, entertain, and nurture them as best as they possibly can. As a way to recognize teachers for their hard work and commitment, you might be considering giving them a Christmas gift.
Be Sure to Check Out These New Year's Eve Sales and Bargains
Although some may not want to start shopping again so soon after the holiday rush, New Year's Eve sales are an opportunity to score good deals. Perhaps you've received some gift cards that are burning a hole in your pocket, or you simply still have some items on your own wish list for 2023. Check out these New Year's Eve sales.
Be Sure to Watch for Great Sales the Day After Christmas
'Tis the season for spending! The holiday season is upon us and consumers are making it a point to get last-minute gifts before the Christmas season ends. Retailers and e-commerce sites have made things very easy for folks hoping to satisfy the wants and needs of their loved ones via Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, most folks believe that the shopping season continues throughout the Christmas holiday.
Boxing Day Deals Are Nearly Here — These Retailers Will Be Offering Sales
If you missed out on Black Friday sales or Cyber Monday deals, you may have one more opportunity to save big on holiday must-haves. We’re talking about Boxing Day. Boxing Day is celebrated on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, though some retailers will begin offering deals a few days earlier.
Airport Tipping Etiquette — TikTok Weighs In on When You Should Tip
The days of traveling (with luggage) at an affordable price are long gone. Despite some airlines advertising flights for as low as $39, you’ll still incur those exorbitant baggage fees and even have to pay extra if you want the luxury of choosing where you get to sit. And let’s not forget about tipping at the airport.
