Traditional Polish Pączki (Doughnuts) Recipe
Let's face it: everybody loves doughnuts. There's just something about stopping by your local doughnut shop, whether it's a chain like Dunkin' Donuts or a local bakery, for something fried and sweet. It's also always exciting to try new doughnut varieties, and if you prefer your doughnuts to be cream-filled, a type of Polish doughnut called pączki should be right up your alley. "You don't have to be Polish to make or enjoy these," recipe developer Jessica Morone says. "They are delicious either way!"
To Copycat In-N-Out's Sauce, You Only Need A Handful Of Ingredients
In-N-Out is one of those fast casual establishments that has a cult following. Fans love the simple menu of burgers, fries, and shakes. Real fans know about the chain's not-so-secret menu, which includes its infamous animal-style fries. In-N-Out's fries can be a contentious subject – several people hate them. The fries on their own are pretty limp and lifeless, so if you enjoy a crunchy fry, In-N-Out's may disappoint. According to In-N-Out, the fries are fresh cut, never frozen, and fried in 100% sunflower oil. If the fries on their own aren't that appealing, animal-style fries may be the game changer.
Yes, You Can Actually Fry Pizza
Naples is famous for a few things, most notably its historic city center, Mount Vesuvius, and of course, pizza. The whole process of creating Neapolitan pizza – from the dough to baking in a wood-fired oven – is UNESCO-protected on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," as the art of the Neapolitan pizzaiuolo. UNESCO cites the fact that the masters of the technique are a "living link" to the art and have passed the information on to both professional and home bakers alike. There is even the Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli, where you can take courses to learn about the history of pizza making and its centuries-old techniques. But the best place to learn the art of the pizzaiuolo is alongside one of these masters in their shop as an apprentice. The Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) maintains strict regulations to preserve the integrity of Neapolitan pizza.
Simple Dutch Apple Pie Recipe
When it comes to fruit-filled desserts, there's no doubt that apple pie ranks as one of the most popular. There's just something about the combination of flaky pie crust and crisp, warm apples that pairs so well together. Isn't the description alone enough to make your mouth water? Once you finish baking the pie, just add a dollop of whipped cream or scoop of vanilla on top, and we guarantee you'll have people lining up around the block to try this delicious dutch apple pie.
We Tried Doritos New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips ... Tasty But No Wow Factor
Doritos entered the chat this week with some new flare to add to its extensive portfolio of chip flavors. With well over 100 flavors, the chip brand kicked off the new year with a bold take on an American classic with a new Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor. What will this company think of next?
Never Put Your Cheesecake In The Freezer To Cool It Down
If you're a cheesecake lover, you'll want to write down where you can find the best cheesecakes in the United States for your next road trip. From a banana caramel pecan cheesecake to a baklava cheesecake, these restaurants take the classic dessert and make it their own. But you don't have to travel far to find a tasty slice. Although it takes some time, you can make your own decadent cheesecake at home.
Do TikTok Pizza Salads Actually Taste Like Pizza?
Have you ever met someone who didn't like pizza? While food preferences are purely subjective and there are likely some who eschew the beloved pizza pie, the fact remains that most Americans can't resist the lure of gooey mozzarella and spicy pepperoni on a perfectly baked crust. The evidence, after...
Doritos Drops Next Level Sweet & Tangy BBQ Flavor
Doritos products are known for always packing a punch, and the brand's newest release is no exception. Since the original Doritos corn chip was officially released in 1966, many variations of the popular snack have rolled out, including Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch and Poppin' Jalapeno flavors. But certain Doritos fans...
The Sour Cream Chipotle 'Soup' That's Breaking The Internet
Most people are familiar with the disappointment associated with opening a big bag of Ruffles or Doritos only to find that the chip bag is half empty. While this is due to manufacturers' efforts to deliver fresher, more intact chips, fast food restaurants can also be known to provide underwhelming culinary experiences — but for reasons that are less understandable to customers. Whether you find a lack of lettuce in Chipotle's "saddest taco" or are given the shockingly sparse interior of the "saddest Doritos Locos Tacos" ever, feeling shorted after paying for a meal is no fun. But what happens when you get even more than you bargained for?
Does Blowing On Hot Food Actually Make A Difference?
Coffee and fries are arguably two of the worst offenders when it comes to food using the power and hurt of heat as a vicious, calculating, and unexpected weapon. No matter how many hundreds or thousands of times we've been suddenly scalded by hot food or a burning drink, at some point, we are inevitably going to be caught again.
For Optimum Nutrients, Always Sauté Spinach
If you're just starting your journey into the world of healthy eating, chances are that you've seen your fair share of spinach-based recipes floating around the internet. While often characterized as flavorless "diet" food, nothing could be further from the truth. Spinach is a versatile vegetable that can add a slightly sweet flavor and the right amount of crunch to just about any meal.
