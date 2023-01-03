ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

WBKO

Fatal wreck in Hart County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police worked a fatal wreck in Hart County Friday night. Trooper Daniel Priddy told WBKO News it happened near the 7400 block of North Jackson Highway. There were no other details available when this story was posted.
HART COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Road reopened after wreck in Warren County

WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.

Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Officials respond to overdose in Barren County Detention Center

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It was revealed that a Barren County Detention Center inmate possibly overdosed on New Year’s Eve. Aaron Shirley, a jailer for Barren County, said the inmate was immediately rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment. However, a close friend of the inmate said it...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident

GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

South KY RECC warns of scammers

South Kentucky RECC sent out a message earlier this week, notifying members that scammers were calling RECC customers in the area. Officials with South KY RECC say if anyone calls and demands payment or says something is unusual with your account, hang up and call your local office and to never give personal or financial information out over the phone.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE:Man missing from Munfordville has been found

MUNFORDVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - Roland H. Oddera has been located and is safe. Authorities are looking for an 80-year-old man who disappeared from Munfordville Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say Roland Oddera walk away from a residence on Macon Kessinger Road around 11:00 o’clock this morning. Police say Mr. Oddera walks with a cane and does not walk fast. He may be wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions

GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Inmate overdose initiates investigation at Barren jail

GLASGOW — An inmate at the Barren County Detention Center possibly overdosed on New Year’s Eve, according to new information from Jailer Aaron Shirley. Shirley released a statement Thursday morning about the incident. The inmate was taken to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment and was later returned to the jail. It remains unclear what kind of substance the inmate consumed.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Marleen Sallee

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Marleen Sallee, a resident of Horse Cave, lives to serve others by donating her time, food, clothes, and her home to those in need. Her neighbors describe her as somebody that puts the needs of others before her own, not for praise, but because it is what she feels is right.
HORSE CAVE, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be distributed Thursday

Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

