Lumberton, NC

Lumberton man perishes in car accident

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 1 day ago

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man perished in a car accident. At 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 3 Trooper J. L. Locklear responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred on Lovette Road near Old Kingsdale Road.

According to First Sergeant Sherwood Lewis of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol an on-scene investigation determined that the vehicle, driven by Jesse Earl Fisher Jr. of Lumberton, was traveling south on Lovette Road, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck a ditch.

After impact, the vehicle Fisher was driving overturned and came to rest in a ditch. He was ejected and came to rest in the roadway. Mr. Fisher was pronounced deceased on scene by Robeson County EMS and transported to UNC Health Southeastern.

