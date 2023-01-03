Read full article on original website
Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm
LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
Gas prices tick up in New Jersey, rise more across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and rose by double digits around the country at large amid tighter supplies and higher demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up three cents from last week.
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls onto home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
Weather Authority: Clear, chilly Saturday night sets up light snow, rain mix for Sunday night
PHILADELPHIA - Our skies are clear tonight, which clears the way for temps drop to the 20s and 30s. Even though we start Sunday sunny, that's not the way we stay. We'll be pretty cloudy in the afternoon as highs reach the low 40s, which, by the way, is the average high.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial
Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
Weather Authority: Warm temperatures to continue for final day before chilly conditions return
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day in the Delaware Valley, but temperatures will begin to return to normal for the weekend. Visibility is a concern for drivers in the early hours of the day as some areas see less than a mile of visibility due to dense fog.
Police: 2 sought after car stolen with passenger inside in Upper Merion later found in Philadelphia
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are searching for two female suspects accused of stealing a car with a passenger inside. Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday afternoon just before 6 p.m. Officers with the Upper Merion Township Police Department responded to the Walmart on North...
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
A Hidden Gem at Café on the DL
It’s like a scavenger hunt for delicious food! Bob searched high and low and found Café on the DL in Marlton. The owners are serving up amazing salads, sandwiches, and tater tots that will have you coming back for more.
