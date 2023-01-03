Read full article on original website
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
Nebraska Safety Council raises awareness after record high fatalities in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As 2023 starts, the Nebraska Safety Council hopes to cut back on deadly crashes across the state. According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2022 there was a spike in crashes. In total, 254 people were killed on Nebraskan roads. That’s 33 more than in 2021 and a 15-year high.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
Holiday light donations supporting local causes in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s just about time for most of us to take down the sights and sounds of the holiday season and over the next several days you can donate your holiday lights for causes right in Lincoln. For the 10th year you can recycle your holiday...
Lincoln’s Telegraph District sees rapid growth since 2015
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So removed from the lonely self-checkout kiosks of most grocery stores, the lines at Open Harvest Co-Op Grocery hum with talk of weather and life. “The people that work here get to know you by name or by the things that you buy all the time,” said Hannah Wiebe, an Open Harvest customer.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to get involved with during this first weekend of the new year, Visit Lincoln has compiled a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts. SCB Winter Jam. There is going to be a lot of basketball happening in these two facilities...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.
Marcellus embraces captain role
SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
Bicameral Bill
Lincoln Stars forward Mason Marcellus leads the USHL in assists. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen gives inaugural address. Jim Pillen gives his inaugural address as governor at the state capitol on Thursday.
Plan in place to build cargo hub at Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a search that started with a study of about 5,000 airports across the country. On Thursday, an agreement was reached to make the Lincoln Airport the home of a new air cargo storage facility with a price tag of up to $65 million. The...
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11.
Huskers work overtime in 81-79 win
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon. Walker matched his personal best in both points, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds, as Nebraska improved to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten). The win was NU’s first OT win since the 2019-20 season and first win in Williams Arena since 2018.
Typical January day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine expected on Thursday with seasonal temperatures across the state. It will be a little warmer on Friday, but colder again on Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday with highs mainly in the mid 30s. It will still be a bit breezy, but not as blustery as the last couple of days. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Lincoln High looks to build off of HAC Championship win
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High girls basketball has turned the page and changed the culture in just two quick seasons. The Links are coming off their deepest playoff run since 2000. They were one win shy of an appearance in the state title game to end the 2021-22 season. Less than a year later the Links have lost just one game entering 2023 8-1.
Huskers go cold at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (Press Release) -Nebraska struggled through its coldest shooting day of the season, missing its first 21 three-pointers to fall behind Rutgers by 14 points at the end of three quarters on the way to a 57-45 defeat at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday. While the Huskers (10-6,...
Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonally warm conditions return
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ll have sunshine and seasonally warm conditions to end the first weekend of the year. We will see some areas of patchy fog in the morning hours, but it will dissipate by the afternoon. The seasonally warm weather and sunshine will follow us into the new week!
Weekend Forecast: Chilly & small chance for snow Saturday, warmer Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first weekend of the year will start out cloudy, cool and with a small chance of snow flurries... but seasonally warm and sunny skies will return by Sunday. Dry and quiet conditions will persist through the middle part of next week. Saturday will be cloudy,...
