ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
Highway 98.9

Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January

Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNET

What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?

The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads

New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021.  Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years.  This is a catastrophe,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aarp.org

Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless

An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
TENNESSEE STATE
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aarp.org

ABLE Accounts Give Help for People With Disabilities

If you have a child or grandchild with disabilities, one of your biggest worries is what will happen when you are no longer around to provide aid. For many people, the answer is an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account. The accounts let those with disabilities set aside extra money without interfering with their federal aid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ty D.

Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!

Four cities and states areproviding financial assistance to residents in February. Photo by(Alexander Mills/Unsplash) As Americans continue to grapple with high inflation, four cities and states are offering direct payments in February to help residents cope with rising costs. Here are the details on the financial assistance being offered:
IDAHO STATE
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy