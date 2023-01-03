Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About California's Pay Transparency Law That Will Take Effect Jan. 1
After the job landscape was virtually upended during the pandemic with the rise of remote work, pay transparency laws have bubbled to the surface. In California, jobseekers will soon be able to see pay scales on job postings as required by law, thanks to SB 1162. SB 1162 will give...
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen
The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.
State "Stimulus Checks" in 2023 – Which States Are Still Sending Payments
Residents in a handful of states could still receive a tax rebate check or other payment in 2023.
Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads
New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021. Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years. This is a catastrophe,...
Minimum Wage Just Increased In California, 22 Other States And D.C. Here's How Much
Workers earning minimum wage in 23 states and the District of Columbia got a raise over the New Year's holiday, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
aarp.org
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Inflation Relief Payments: What You Need To Know for January 2023
When the pandemic struck in 2020, the federal government made billions of dollars available to help Americans survive the economic downturn and unemployment that ensued, eventually passing on some...
SSI Planning: How ABLE Accounts Allow Those With Disabilities To Save More Penalty-Free
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries who need help paying disability expenses have the option of opening an Achieving a Better Life Experience, or ABLE, account, which lets people with...
The cost of immigrating to the US could get more expensive. Here's what you need to know.
The cost to immigrate to the US could increase for some immigrants and employers under a proposed fee increase from the Biden administration.
The ‘Stolen’ Election That Poisoned American Politics. It Happened in 1984.
The 1984 race for Indiana’s ‘Bloody 8th’ trained a generation of politicians in the scorched-earth tactics of recounts. Its legacy lives on in Trump’s ‘stop the steal’ rhetoric.
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Goodbye Non-Compete Clause? FTC Reveals Plans to Shut Down Practice That Limits Ability to Work for Competitors
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule that would ban companies from entering or attempting to enter a non-compete agreement with a worker. The rule banning non-compete clauses in...
aarp.org
ABLE Accounts Give Help for People With Disabilities
If you have a child or grandchild with disabilities, one of your biggest worries is what will happen when you are no longer around to provide aid. For many people, the answer is an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account. The accounts let those with disabilities set aside extra money without interfering with their federal aid.
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!
Four cities and states areproviding financial assistance to residents in February. Photo by(Alexander Mills/Unsplash) As Americans continue to grapple with high inflation, four cities and states are offering direct payments in February to help residents cope with rising costs. Here are the details on the financial assistance being offered:
