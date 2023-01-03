Read full article on original website
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
daytoncvb.com
Flyin' to the Hoop Basketball Invitational Celebrates 20 Years
Dayton loves its basketball, and the opening months of the new year are peak basketball time in the region! Things heat up fast in January when one of the nation’s top high school basketball invitationals, Flyin’ to the Hoop, celebrates its 20th anniversary over Martin Luther King Day weekend, January 13-16.
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
2 injured at VFW Post 8312 in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured at the VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 on Wednesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The VFW Post said in a social media post that the VFW would be “closed until further notice.” It is not […]
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
beckersasc.com
Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules
Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice. AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius. Dayton Gastroenterology is the first...
miamivalleytoday.com
Davis scores 29 points as Troy boys handle Piqua in MVL action
TROY — It was a dream game for Noah Davis and the Troy boys basketball team. And it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Trojan Activity Center rocking, the Troy boys followed up getting past Stebbins in a “trap” game with a 64-38 win over Piqua in MVL action Thursday night.
Opening date released for Miamisburg Kroger after vandalism
“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
dayton.com
New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood
A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood. Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open mid-January or early February.
WDTN
City of Dayton one step closer to new rail-to-trails project becoming reality
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is one step closer to a rails-to-trails project becoming a reality, thanks to money from the federal government. The Flight Line project has been in the works for the last several years. It would take an old rail line in the East Dayton area, and turn it into a biking and walking trail. Susan Vincent has been the project manager since 2019.
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
Vacant house consumed by fire in Dayton
A fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a house near North Jersey Street and East 3rd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
