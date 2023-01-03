DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is one step closer to a rails-to-trails project becoming a reality, thanks to money from the federal government. The Flight Line project has been in the works for the last several years. It would take an old rail line in the East Dayton area, and turn it into a biking and walking trail. Susan Vincent has been the project manager since 2019.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO