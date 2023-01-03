ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

daytoncvb.com

Flyin' to the Hoop Basketball Invitational Celebrates 20 Years

Dayton loves its basketball, and the opening months of the new year are peak basketball time in the region! Things heat up fast in January when one of the nation’s top high school basketball invitationals, Flyin’ to the Hoop, celebrates its 20th anniversary over Martin Luther King Day weekend, January 13-16.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

2 injured at VFW Post 8312 in Beavercreek

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured at the VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 on Wednesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The VFW Post said in a social media post that the VFW would be “closed until further notice.” It is not […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
beckersasc.com

Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules

Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice. AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius. Dayton Gastroenterology is the first...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Davis scores 29 points as Troy boys handle Piqua in MVL action

TROY — It was a dream game for Noah Davis and the Troy boys basketball team. And it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Trojan Activity Center rocking, the Troy boys followed up getting past Stebbins in a “trap” game with a 64-38 win over Piqua in MVL action Thursday night.
PIQUA, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood

A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood. Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open mid-January or early February.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

City of Dayton one step closer to new rail-to-trails project becoming reality

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is one step closer to a rails-to-trails project becoming a reality, thanks to money from the federal government. The Flight Line project has been in the works for the last several years. It would take an old rail line in the East Dayton area, and turn it into a biking and walking trail. Susan Vincent has been the project manager since 2019.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Plans for new Sidney fire houses

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
COLUMBUS, OH

