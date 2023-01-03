Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
klkntv.com
Man accused of assaulting Beatrice police officer, having $30,000 worth of meth
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in Beatrice is behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer and was found with thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Beatrice Police Department says it conducted a routine traffic stop on Friday. During the stop, the driver, Zachary Grummert,...
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
News Channel Nebraska
Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard
PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
WOWT
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
WOWT
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man pled “no contest” Tuesday after a plea agreement was reached for one of multiple people charged in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 41, was declared guilty by Sarpy County District...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris, of Glenwood, on December 30th for Eluding. Morris posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst, of Glenwood, on January 1st for OWI 1st and Child Endangerment. Konfrst posted the $3,000 cash or surety bond.
Person arrested in Brown County shooting
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
klkntv.com
Several Lancaster County fire crews battle blaze at Waverly home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several rural Lancaster County fire crews extinguished a blaze at a Waverly home Friday morning. The fire began around 9:20 a.m. at a house near North 137th and Jamestown Streets. Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said the house was fully engulfed in flames at one...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s new coordinators faced the media Friday afternoon and gave a glimpse of what Husker nation can expect under their leadership. There will be big changes to Nebraska’s offense next season under new playcaller Marcus Satterfield. “We’ll get in a huddle...
