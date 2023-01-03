Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. Mr....
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
Man found safe after going missing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department has a found a man that was reported missing just after midnight Saturday. Alexander Gilmore was last seen in the Hughes area in Lancaster around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the 29-year-old was on foot and possibly heading towards Rock Hill. Police...
WBTV
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local cyclists say...
WBTV
14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas. The stolen vehicle was located by police in...
WBTV
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a new push to find out what exactly happened to Madalina Cojocari, WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner exclusively petitioned, on his own, to unseal search warrants related to the case. » You can read the full motion for access to those documents here....
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
WBTV
Gastonia officers asking for help identifying individuals after man killed in 2021
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are still searching for answers in the shooting death of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore. Moore was killed in a home invasion on July 26. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not...
WBTV
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with overdose death in Stanly County
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged after another person died due to a drug overdose in Stanly County, deputies say. According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received word of the victim’s death on Jan. 4 and began an investigation. During...
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
WBTV
Deputies searching for men accused of shooting, killing Lancaster, S.C. man
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, S.C. Deputies say they found 53-year-old Gene White with two gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at his home off John Street. He was being tended to...
1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
Search warrant: Ranlo cop killed man after fight over woman
A search warrant revealed a Ranlo cop was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between the cop and Juan Avalo started over Avalo's significant other.
WBTV
Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
Missing Gaston County man killed in single-vehicle collision: GPD
The collision happened around 5:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road near Titman Road.
Comments / 1