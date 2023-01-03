ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. Mr....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
GASTONIA, NC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy