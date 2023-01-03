ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Boys & Girls Club's Hockenberry stepping down; executive director search begins

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
 4 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE — After working with the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County since 2009, Executive Director Julia Hockenberry is stepping down, with her last day set for Feb. 1.

A nationwide search for a new executive director is under way, according to a Jan. 3 news release by the Boys & Girls Club. Its board of directors recently launched the search in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and said it's looking for an incoming executive director "who will be called on to lead the organization through the next

phase of growth and expansion."

“With my own children getting older and my family dynamic changing, it’s the right time for me to make a shift," Hockenberry said on Jan. 3. "It's been an incredible experience working at the Club through the years, and I will continue to be a passionate advocate and supporter of the mission and families of this amazing place.”

Board President Dr. Jan King said the Club is in a strong position for the next chapter of leadership and growth with a newly-adopted strategic plan that ultimately calls for the establishment of a second Club site in an under-served part of the county.

“Our Club turns 30 years old this year, and at the conclusion of our strategic plan, we hope to be able to serve as many as 30 percent more young people on a daily basis,” King said in the release. “It’s an exciting time for the organization, and we are grateful to Julia and her team for paving the way towards such a meaningful goal.”

Hockenberry joined the organization in 2009 as resource development director before her promotion to executive leadership in 2013. She assumed the post of executive director in 2016 with a focus on organizational capacity and elevating the Club member experience in conjunction with improved program outcomes, the release said. Highlights of her tenure include the expansion of services for youth like intensified mental health and academic recovery supports, as well as more defined and intentional teen programs devoted to workforce development and access topostsecondary education.

“I am deeply grateful for the caliber of work that our Club team has been able to achieve together during my 13 years with this organization,” Hockenberry said in the release. “These accomplishments are the proudest of my career and absolutely belong to the community that made them possible.”

Founded in 1993, the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County served 200 young people in its first year in a 2,000-square foot building located in the Green Meadows community. Today, the agency has grown its campus to 55,600-square feet and serves more than 1,200 young people annually with year-round programs in the areas of academic success, health and wellness and positive personal decision making. An all-inclusive annual Club membership has never cost families more than $5/child.

Chairing the search committee is recent board past president Nicola Barksdale, who said that the panel is presently evaluating qualified candidates with hopes to name a new executive director no later than spring of this year.

"We are committed to finding the perfect leader for this next era of growth and service for kids and families in Henderson County," she said in the release.

Anyone interested in learning more about the position may do so by visiting http://bit.ly/3WuW3nT .

Times-News

Times-News

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

