ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Daniel Seavey, Josue’s Haunted Honkytonk, Police State

If any of your New Year’s resolutions involve supporting the local music scene, this week is the perfect time to dive in headfirst. Valley artists and acts like noise rockers Police State, R&B/soul/pop vocalist Truvonne, indie band Wild Earth, and Gothic Americana group Josué Kinter and The Empty Pleasures all have gigs scheduled over the next few nights at local venues.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Festival celebrates Arizona wine

Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona Place Is Among The Best Music Cities In America

Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives. Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed

The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures. Bergies Coffee Roast House. Gilbert...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations

Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Employees sneezing then not washing their hands among health violations at Phoenix-area restaurants. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail

The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Rediscover Arizona as we take a look at the history behind Hunt's Tomb

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Star

The Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale

For Steve LeVine, the Chocolate Affaire, a two-day chocolate-themed event for the Glendale public, is the best way to bring the community of Glendale together. “From guest appearances, famous chefs, to a wide variety of food options, we’re really excited to bring people together in Glendale,” said Steve Levine, Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations (SLE) CEO. “We’re focusing on putting the community of Glendale on the map with this event.”
GLENDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

One Of A Kind Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Offering The Iconic Majestic Camelback and Mummy Mountains Views Seeks For $7,000,000

6025 E Lincoln Dr Home in Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6025 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley. Arizona is in the heart of Paradise Valley providing stylish interiors fitted with sophisticated finishes. lush landscaping and mountain view. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,699 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6025 E Lincoln Dr, please contact Frank Aazami (Phone: 480 287 5200) and Joyce Lynch (Phone: 602 722 1668) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy