Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Street Food Safari: Exploring Phoenix's Best Food StreetsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Daniel Seavey, Josue’s Haunted Honkytonk, Police State
If any of your New Year’s resolutions involve supporting the local music scene, this week is the perfect time to dive in headfirst. Valley artists and acts like noise rockers Police State, R&B/soul/pop vocalist Truvonne, indie band Wild Earth, and Gothic Americana group Josué Kinter and The Empty Pleasures all have gigs scheduled over the next few nights at local venues.
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events
The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Taiyou Con 2023 in Downtown Mesa — Tickets, Special Guests, and More
Anime is seemingly taking over the pop-culture world, one fan at a time. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre has increased exponentially over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as millions have gotten into shows like One-Punch Man and Attack on Titan or flicks like Akira. And anime...
northcentralnews.net
Festival celebrates Arizona wine
Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
iheart.com
This Arizona Place Is Among The Best Music Cities In America
Music is a universal language that is loved by millions. No matter what kind of music you listen to, we can all agree that it's a big part of our lives. Clever compiled a list of the best music cities in America. The website states, "To find out, we analyzed publicly available data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indie on the Move, and more to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for music."
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week
Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed
The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures. Bergies Coffee Roast House. Gilbert...
AZFamily
Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations
Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Employees sneezing then not washing their hands among health violations at Phoenix-area restaurants. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST.
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
Naughty Tacos ‘Los Tacos Malcriados’ to open its first storefront in Phoenix
Naughty Tacos is set to open its first storefront in Phoenix; another location is set to open in Glendale later. Here’s what you need to know the viral TikTok business owned by Octavio Suarez.
Phoenix New Times
Pop-Up Container Home Project to Help the Homeless Heads to Roosevelt Row First
A shipping container model home exhibition on Roosevelt Row, funded with $1.2 million in public funds, will eventually be used to house unsheltered people in Phoenix. But first, it will help a private corporation make a buck. Local housing experts are mixed on whether the new project will catapult large-scale...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail
The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
Rediscover Arizona as we take a look at the history behind Hunt's Tomb
ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
Glendale Star
The Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale
For Steve LeVine, the Chocolate Affaire, a two-day chocolate-themed event for the Glendale public, is the best way to bring the community of Glendale together. “From guest appearances, famous chefs, to a wide variety of food options, we’re really excited to bring people together in Glendale,” said Steve Levine, Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations (SLE) CEO. “We’re focusing on putting the community of Glendale on the map with this event.”
luxury-houses.net
One Of A Kind Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Offering The Iconic Majestic Camelback and Mummy Mountains Views Seeks For $7,000,000
6025 E Lincoln Dr Home in Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6025 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley. Arizona is in the heart of Paradise Valley providing stylish interiors fitted with sophisticated finishes. lush landscaping and mountain view. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,699 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6025 E Lincoln Dr, please contact Frank Aazami (Phone: 480 287 5200) and Joyce Lynch (Phone: 602 722 1668) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
