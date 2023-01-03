The House floor was full of whiny, unruly crybabies this week. And then there were the children: Adorable infants like Hodge, the 4-month-old son of Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.). Well-behaved kids, the only people willing to sit anywhere near George Santos (R-N.Y.). Exhausted youngsters, like the twin sons of Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.), who fell sound asleep as their father waited for yet another vote. Bored teenagers who were nonetheless still less recalcitrant than some of the adults in the room.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO