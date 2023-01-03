ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Houston Chronicle

Kevin McCarthy elected House Speaker, breaking historic deadlock

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy became the 55th speaker of the House early Saturday morning, overcoming a fierce challenge to his leadership by a group of far-right members that led him to make steep concessions and suggests a contentious two years ahead. "I'm glad it's over," McCarthy (Calif.) told reporters after...
COLORADO STATE
Houston Chronicle

How Kevin McCarthy survived the GOP revolt to become House speaker

WASHINGTON - After two full days and six rounds of voting, with 21 Republican holdouts blocking Kevin McCarthy's long-held dream of becoming speaker of the House, the 57-year-old from Bakersfield, Calif., gathered a small group of lawmakers to hear his final pitch. Huddled in the office of Majority Whip Tom...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Back in their districts, House speaker holdouts get cheers, jeers and shrugs

MCKINNEY, Tex. - Ben Zeno reveled in the chaos his new congressman helped unleash in Washington this week. Rep.-elect Keith Self (R-Tex.) had joined about 20 other GOP lawmakers who repeatedly opposed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for House speaker - his first act in the Capitol bringing the chamber to a days-long, historic standstill. Many Republicans were furious and worried their caucus would fail to get anything done after retaking the House this fall with a small, fractured majority.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Biden gears up for 'Chapter 2,' anticipating clashes, cooperation with GOP

As President Biden begins a period of divided government that threatens to enmesh his presidency in investigations and high-stakes brinkmanship, the White House is pursuing a recalibrated strategy for navigating the next two years that will seek to temper potentially explosive clashes with bipartisan cooperation and an aggressive promotion of his legislative accomplishments.
KENTUCKY STATE
Houston Chronicle

Meet the antsy kids who were also stuck at the Capitol this week

The House floor was full of whiny, unruly crybabies this week. And then there were the children: Adorable infants like Hodge, the 4-month-old son of Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.). Well-behaved kids, the only people willing to sit anywhere near George Santos (R-N.Y.). Exhausted youngsters, like the twin sons of Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.), who fell sound asleep as their father waited for yet another vote. Bored teenagers who were nonetheless still less recalcitrant than some of the adults in the room.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy