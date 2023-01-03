Today’s high temperature record broken in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that the high temperature record for January 3 was broken today . St. Louis reached a high temperature of 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 set in 1939.
Quincy, Illinois also broke a temperature record. The high temperature hit 65-degrees today, passing the previous record of 63 degrees in 1998.Top Story: Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
FOX 2 and KPLR 11 meteorologist says that the cold temperatures return tonight. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy with a low of 32 degrees and a high of 45 degrees. Thursday and Friday’s forecasts looks similar. Scattered rain is possible early this weekend.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
