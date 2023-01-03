Today’s high temperature record broken in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that the high temperature record for January 3 was broken today . St. Louis reached a high temperature of 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 set in 1939.

Quincy, Illinois also broke a temperature record. The high temperature hit 65-degrees today, passing the previous record of 63 degrees in 1998.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 meteorologist says that the cold temperatures return tonight. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy with a low of 32 degrees and a high of 45 degrees. Thursday and Friday’s forecasts looks similar. Scattered rain is possible early this weekend.

