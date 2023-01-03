ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AG332_0k2ErntO00

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. has a new dominant COVID variant, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Health officials worldwide have been warning of XBB , a subvariant of omicron, since the fall. As of Friday, XBB’s spinoff, XBB.1.5, makes up roughly 40% of U.S. COVID cases, the CDC reports .

Currently, it is most prevalent in the Northeast, making up about 75% of COVID cases from Maine south to New York and New Jersey. The initial strain, XBB, makes up only about 4% of the nation’s COVID cases.

Is my cough supposed to last this long? Here’s what doctors say

XBB was first detected in India in August and spread quickly through Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization. At the time, the WHO described XBB as “the most antibody-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variant identified to date.”

Dr. Armando Paez, the Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health in Massachusetts, told Nexstar’s WWLP that XBB can likely evade immunity from prior infections as well.

“So most likely, if you’re going to be exposed to it, you may get infected,” he said.

Since first being discovered, XBB has evolved and now has two subvariants, XBB.1 and XBB.1.5.

XBB.1.5 differs from its family members because it has a mutation that allows it to better bind to cells, Andrew Pekosz, a virologist for Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC . That ability to bind gives it a better chance of infecting people.

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

The XBB.1.5 subvariant so far hasn’t proven to be more severe than others, Dr. Barbara Mahon, director of the CDC’s proposed Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division said during an interview with CBS News . Dr. Jay Varma of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response echoed those statements to PBS News Hour , adding that if you have received the vaccines and have been previously infected, “you have a similar level of protection” against this subvariant.

Studies have suggested, though, that it may not respond as well to antibody treatment as other variants and subvariants have. According to Varma, the monoclonal antibodies treatment “is no longer effective,” leaving healthcare providers with Paxlovid, “the one drug that’s widely available, as our effective treatment option.”

Mahon said the bivalent booster is expected to be as effective at protecting against XBB.1.5 as it has with other omicron subvariants.

These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds

Testing, however, may not be as effective at detecting XBB.1.5. On Thursday, the FDA warned an at-home saliva testing kit, DxTerity, has been found to “have significantly reduced sensitivity” to some omicron mutations, including the XBB, BA.2.75, and BN.1.

Medical professionals and the CDC continue to recommend wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and staying home if you aren’t feeling well — even if you’re testing negative for COVID .

XBB.1.5 comes as Americans are already facing other respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV, and even a potential outbreak of strep .

Nexstar’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

2 killed in crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victims as 69-year-old Gary Tomlinson, of Clinton, and 81-year-old William Addkinson, of Jackson. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.  Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South.  […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County searching for new garbage collector

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) from other garbage companies after Metro Services Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Natchez Democrat reported the bankrupt company is still under contract with Adams County to collect trash for at least another 30 days. However, officials said that appears not […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson receives nearly $800 million for water infrastructure repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the capital city has received nearly $800 million to help repair this city’s water infrastructure. In 2022, Congress passed a bill that included $600 million in emergency funding for water infrastructure projects in Jackson. Lumumba said the funds will be used to help replace pipes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl. Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton. Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession. […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Schnapp, 18, addressed his sexuality on TikTok Thursday with a video of himself with a subtitle reading: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.”
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy