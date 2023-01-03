BetQL preview: What are odds that Bears upset Vikings?

(BetQL) The Bears (3-13 SU, 5-10-1 ATS, 10-6 O/U) will close out their season by hosting the division rival Vikings (12-4 SU, 6-9-1 ATS, 11-5 O/U) in Week 18. BetQL has all the projections, best bets and keys to the game that you need to start making a profit while watching to see where the Bears will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

BetQL is giving the Bears a 39.11% chance to win this game outright and projects them to lose 25.5 to 23. As a result, the model is listing the Vikings (-1) as a two-star value (out of five) and over 46.5 total points as a three-star value at the time of this writing. You can find much more info on BetQL’s game page , including live odds and corresponding best bets.

We have continued to project Bears games correctly, as taking the Lions on Sunday was an easy blowout winner. The spread in the game against Minnesota is odd and almost suggests the Vikings won’t play their starters. They will, of course, after losing to the Packers last week.

Chicago will have to overcome a significant trend in this one in order to pull off the win. The Minnesota Vikings are 10-1 straight up in all games in which the total is between 42.5 and 49 points this season. Although, Bears fans should probably be rooting for a loss at this point to ensure the highest draft pick possible for Chicago.

