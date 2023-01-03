ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals have had a very close relationship for years. But this gift to Bills Mafia shows just how well they know the Bills fanbase. In the hours that followed the accident that occurred on the field in Cincinnati with Damar Hamlin, the entire country and even some people around the world have shown a ton of support. Fans at the game showed class and saw the bigger picture. Days later, his charity goal has been surpassed by millions. They've set up a tribute of support to him outside of the hospital and fans of both teams have left messages for Hamlin to see.
