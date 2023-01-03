Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin
Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
Cincinnati Fan Sends “Very Buffalo” Gift To Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals have had a very close relationship for years. But this gift to Bills Mafia shows just how well they know the Bills fanbase. In the hours that followed the accident that occurred on the field in Cincinnati with Damar Hamlin, the entire country and even some people around the world have shown a ton of support. Fans at the game showed class and saw the bigger picture. Days later, his charity goal has been surpassed by millions. They've set up a tribute of support to him outside of the hospital and fans of both teams have left messages for Hamlin to see.
Address to Send Damar Hamlin A Card
It is not just Buffalo, New York that is embracing Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin. It is the entire United States. Since Monday night, major landmarks, other pro sports stadiums and more have all lit up red, white and blue to show their support. We all want to do something. Something...
This Is What Damar Hamlin’s Father Told The Bills
Damar Hamlin’s father shared some moving and motivational words with his son’s fellow teammates. Thursday afternoon, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an official update on the status of Hamlin, much of which was positive. After suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s...
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
University of Cincinnati Doctors Give Positive Update On Damar Hamlin
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center have given an official update on the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During the first quarter of Monday night’s highly anticipated Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field, later determined to be due to suffering cardiac arrest. He was treated by medical personnel on site and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
Here’s Who’s Singing The National Anthem on Sunday
If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
Street Named After Damar Hamlin in East Aurora
The entire country, not just the Buffalo Bills and NFL, were supporting and thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery and...
Doctors: Damar Hamlin in Writing Asked “Who Won the Game?”
Thursday was a monumental day for the progress in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning that Hamlin has made remarkable progress and that it appears he is neurologically intact. Hamlin is now awake for the first time since his cardiac arrest and was...
Report: Bills-Bengals Game Won’t Be Played
Thursday offered up the best news we have heard all week, as the University of Cincinnati Medical Center held a press conference to update the media on the condition and progress of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday Night...
Packers vs. Lions: Three Reasons to Worry in Week 18
The Green Bay Packers must beat the Detroit Lions to punch their ticket into the NFL playoffs. Here are three reasons why the Packers will lose.
Chiefs clinched top seed, now need help to end talk of a neutral-site playoff game
Chiefs fans will be in an unusual position Sunday: rooting for the New England Patriots.
