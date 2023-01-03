ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Police activity prompts street closure in San Mateo

By Tori Gaines
 4 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity closed down a boulevard in the North Central neighborhood of San Mateo for about an hour on Tuesday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Before noon on Tuesday, police announced a road closure on Grand Boulevard between Highland Avenue and San Mateo Drive. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

An update from SMPD just before 12:30 p.m. announced that the police activity was over and officers had cleared the area. Normal traffic has since resumed, according to SMPD.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

