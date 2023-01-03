ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
West Louisville residents investing in community with new family-owned restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “An order of fries with that shake, please,” is sure to be heard nonstop at the new InKredible's Burgers and Shakes in west Louisville. The business at the corner of Dixie Highway and W. Hill Street is nestled in between the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods. It is Black-owned, family-owned, and prides itself on fresh, never frozen burgers and top-tier customer service.
Police investigating shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot overnight in the Highlands, Louisville Metro police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. That's where it changes from Baxter Avenue, near the post office and Starbucks. Police said EMS was called and transported...
JCTC awarded $900K grant for 2-year apprenticeship program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new year means new opportunities for students at Jefferson Community and Technical College. Helping with those opportunities is a $900,000 Bloomberg grant awarded to the school for a two-year transformational apprenticeship program. The two-year youth apprenticeship program will link young adults with major employers in...
WLKY Sports Team of the Week: Sacred Heart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sacred Heart has battled with the nation's best. "They love to compete, and they love to play," head coach Donna Moir said. "It's not hard to get them up for games." The Valkyries recently played in the Nike Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, playing teams ranked as...
Revamped Louisville website aims to make finding mental health care easier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Improvements to a mental health care website should make it easier for people in Louisville to find a provider. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness revamped this website MentalHealthLou.com, which features a directory of more than 300 mental health care providers across Jefferson County.
Jeffersonville rallies past rival New Albany

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The 165th meeting of the New Albany-Jeffersonville series wouldn't disappoint. The Red Devils rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the rival Bulldogs 67-63. "I'm hoping that our kids know that they belong," Jeff coach Sherron Wilkerson said. "It's so important to understand that." Jeff...
Vine Grove police chief resigns after 10 years in role

VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove Police Department will be looking for a new chief to lead it. Police Chief Kenny Mattingly confirmed to WLKY that he is resigning from his role with the department after 10 years in charge. Watch in the player above: Kentucky's first Narcan vending...
7th homicide in 6 days: Man killed in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There have now been seven homicides reported in the first six days of 2023 in Louisville. Louisville Metro police said a man was killed around 1 a.m. on S. 26th street, which is in the Parkland neighborhood. The victims was identified as Mitchell Eddings, 69. We...
