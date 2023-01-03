Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
WLKY.com
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
WLKY.com
New Shelby Park bar opening in former Red Top Dogs location this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The spot that was once Red Top Dogs in Shelby Park is getting a new tenant. Opening Friday, The Keswick will be taking over the space. It will be a bar that features pop-ups out of the back of it, food trucks, live music and classic bar games.
WLKY.com
Owner of Barry's Cheesesteaks sees reopening as second chance for more than business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After falling on hard times during the pandemic and shutting down, Barry's Cheesesteaks has reopened its doors. Owner Barry Washington calls the reopening a second chance to revive his business and faith. For more than a decade, Barry's Cheesesteaks has been serving some of the best...
WLKY.com
West Louisville residents investing in community with new family-owned restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — “An order of fries with that shake, please,” is sure to be heard nonstop at the new InKredible's Burgers and Shakes in west Louisville. The business at the corner of Dixie Highway and W. Hill Street is nestled in between the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods. It is Black-owned, family-owned, and prides itself on fresh, never frozen burgers and top-tier customer service.
WLKY.com
State tax incentive making Louisville an ideal location for film industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has seen its fair share of movie productions across the commonwealth. From Bill Murray and 'Stripes', to 'Secretariat', to Orlando Bloom's 'Elizabethtown', but they've been few and far between. In the past year, there's been more than 50 movies that have applied to do production...
WLKY.com
Funding for downtown New Albany businesses impacted by construction not an option anymore
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Businesses in downtown New Albany say they're struggling to stay open with ongoing construction in the area. Thursday night, business owners found out the funding they were counting on to keep their doors open is not an option anymore. One business owner said the biggest...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization expanding women's recovery program to other parts of Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Volunteers of America is expanding its Freedom House in Louisville to other parts of the state. The announcement was made in Frankfort on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was one of the many officials on hand. Freedom House is a nationally recognized recovery program for pregnant...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot overnight in the Highlands, Louisville Metro police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. That's where it changes from Baxter Avenue, near the post office and Starbucks. Police said EMS was called and transported...
WLKY.com
JCTC awarded $900K grant for 2-year apprenticeship program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new year means new opportunities for students at Jefferson Community and Technical College. Helping with those opportunities is a $900,000 Bloomberg grant awarded to the school for a two-year transformational apprenticeship program. The two-year youth apprenticeship program will link young adults with major employers in...
WLKY.com
'Male was just in him': Former Louisville Male High School principal is remembered before funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ted Boehm became the principal at Louisville Male High School in 1979. Little did he know at the time it would become a part of his life forever. "It was so important to him," said his wife, Beverly Boehm. "He loved God, he loved his church, but Male was just in him."
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Team of the Week: Sacred Heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sacred Heart has battled with the nation's best. "They love to compete, and they love to play," head coach Donna Moir said. "It's not hard to get them up for games." The Valkyries recently played in the Nike Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, playing teams ranked as...
WLKY.com
Indiana state rep. pushes for investigation into carbon monoxide issues
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — It was around 3:30 a.m. the morning of Christmas Eve when a Clarksville couple woke up to the blaring of their security system, which also serves as a carbon monoxide detector. "The firefighters said you're lucky to be alive. There were near-lethal levels of carbon monoxide...
WLKY.com
Revamped Louisville website aims to make finding mental health care easier
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Improvements to a mental health care website should make it easier for people in Louisville to find a provider. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness revamped this website MentalHealthLou.com, which features a directory of more than 300 mental health care providers across Jefferson County.
WLKY.com
Jeffersonville rallies past rival New Albany
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The 165th meeting of the New Albany-Jeffersonville series wouldn't disappoint. The Red Devils rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the rival Bulldogs 67-63. "I'm hoping that our kids know that they belong," Jeff coach Sherron Wilkerson said. "It's so important to understand that." Jeff...
WLKY.com
'Look What We Can Do': The story behind Louisville's catchy 1980s theme song
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Louisville once commissioned a song to promote the city?. It dates back to 1982, when the then-mayor of Louisville, Harvey Sloane, had a song created to serve as a community promotion campaign. The song would go on to be titled "Look What We...
WLKY.com
Vine Grove police chief resigns after 10 years in role
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove Police Department will be looking for a new chief to lead it. Police Chief Kenny Mattingly confirmed to WLKY that he is resigning from his role with the department after 10 years in charge. Watch in the player above: Kentucky's first Narcan vending...
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
WLKY.com
7th homicide in 6 days: Man killed in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There have now been seven homicides reported in the first six days of 2023 in Louisville. Louisville Metro police said a man was killed around 1 a.m. on S. 26th street, which is in the Parkland neighborhood. The victims was identified as Mitchell Eddings, 69. We...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting outside Shively bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend five decades in prison for killing a Shively bar owner. Lance Bowman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday. The shooting happened in December 2019 at Retta's Lounge in the 2700 block of South 7th Street. Lt. Col. Josh Myers,...
