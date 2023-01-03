ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Fightful

Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion

Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Fightful

Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...

Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Fightful

Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him

Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
Fightful

Mike Tenay Reflects On His Relationship With Don West And Their Chemistry As A Broadcast Team

Mike Tenay reflects on the time he spent with Don West. For many years, Mike Tenay and Don West were the voices of TNA Wrestling. Calling some of the promotion's greatest moments, including the debuts of Kurt Angle, Sting, Christian Cage, and more, Tenay and West formed a great rapport on screen and a close friendship behind-the-scenes as they helped TNA flourish in its early years.
Fightful

Ricochet Comments On Qualifying For WWE Royal Rumble: This Is Going To Be My Year

Ricochet is confident that 2023 will be his year. Ricochet is riding plenty of momentum at the moment. In the last few months of 2022, he emerged victorious in the SmackDown World Cup and delivered a remarkable performance in an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. On the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, he defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the WWE Royal Rumble. After the bout, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis & B-Fab) turned on him, but Braun Strowman made the save.
Fightful

Grayson Waller: Shawn Michaels And I Have A Great Relationship

Grayson Waller talks about his relationship with "HBK" Shawn Michaels. Grayson Waller is one of the top stars in all of NXT, and now, he's opening up about his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer that runs the show. Speaking to Steve Fall on the Ten Count, Waller says he has a great relationship with Shawn Michaels, recalling a conversation where he told HBK that if he was given the ball, he wouldn't let him down.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy