Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
Darby Allin To Defend AEW TNT Title Against Mike Bennett On 1/6 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (1/6) Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Dr Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Rampage beginning at 10...
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Alexa Bliss Will Appear On 1/9 WWE Raw To Explain Her Post-Match Attack On Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss will explain her actions following her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. It was announced during the commercial break on the January 6 episode of SmackDown that Alexa will appear on Monday Night Raw on January 9 to address her actions from the previous episode of WWE Raw.
Vince McMahon Tries To Force His Way Back In To WWE | List & Ya Boy Special
SRS and Jimmy Van talk Vince McMahon trying to force his way back in to WWE!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Vince McMahon returning to WWE | Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie
We are back! Maggie was ill last week, so we could not COEXIST! However, Maggie is back and feeling better, and we are ready to go for our first episode of 2023!. Welcome to a NEW EPISODE of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie!. - #Mercedes Mone F.K.A. #SashaBanks debuts in...
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...
Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him
Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Okada, Cody Rhodes Featured On Royal Rumble Poster | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 6, 2023. - Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada have reunited in Japan, and they talked a lot!:. - The official WWE Royal Rumble poster has been released, and it features Cody Rhodes, who has been on the shelf for quite some time:
Mike Tenay Reflects On His Relationship With Don West And Their Chemistry As A Broadcast Team
Mike Tenay reflects on the time he spent with Don West. For many years, Mike Tenay and Don West were the voices of TNA Wrestling. Calling some of the promotion's greatest moments, including the debuts of Kurt Angle, Sting, Christian Cage, and more, Tenay and West formed a great rapport on screen and a close friendship behind-the-scenes as they helped TNA flourish in its early years.
Bayley Reflects On A Decade In WWE, Taz Names Dream Opponent, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. - On social media, Bayley reflected on reaching the 10-year mark as a WWE Superstar. - Taz was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion and spoke about his appreciation for Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida and named the Great Muta as his dream opponent from Japan.
Ricochet Comments On Qualifying For WWE Royal Rumble: This Is Going To Be My Year
Ricochet is confident that 2023 will be his year. Ricochet is riding plenty of momentum at the moment. In the last few months of 2022, he emerged victorious in the SmackDown World Cup and delivered a remarkable performance in an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. On the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, he defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the WWE Royal Rumble. After the bout, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis & B-Fab) turned on him, but Braun Strowman made the save.
Grayson Waller: Shawn Michaels And I Have A Great Relationship
Grayson Waller talks about his relationship with "HBK" Shawn Michaels. Grayson Waller is one of the top stars in all of NXT, and now, he's opening up about his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer that runs the show. Speaking to Steve Fall on the Ten Count, Waller says he has a great relationship with Shawn Michaels, recalling a conversation where he told HBK that if he was given the ball, he wouldn't let him down.
