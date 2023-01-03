ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox11online.com

All of Wisconsin remains in 'low' or 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- For the second straight week, no Wisconsin county was listed in the "high" category for COVID-19 spread. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed four Northeast Wisconsin counties -- Outagamie, Waupaca, Shawano and Menominee -- in the "low" category. All other area counties were in the "medium" category, where the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?

By Jonah Chester WPR/Wisconsin Watch On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies.  A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system

By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch   When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public.   Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.
Fox11online.com

Second round of state budget listening sessions includes online forum

MADISON (WLUK) -- As he gets closer to releasing his state budget proposal, Gov. Tony Evers is embarking on another series of listening sessions. The first session is a statewide virtual session at 6 p.m. next Wednesday. Those interested can register online. The next sessions are Jan. 12 in Wausau,...
Q985

Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire

Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
