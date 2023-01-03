LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon. Walker matched his personal best in both points, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds, as Nebraska improved to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten). The win was NU’s first OT win since the 2019-20 season and first win in Williams Arena since 2018.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO