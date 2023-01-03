Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
knopnews2.com
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
knopnews2.com
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
knopnews2.com
Huskers work overtime in 81-79 win
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon. Walker matched his personal best in both points, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds, as Nebraska improved to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten). The win was NU’s first OT win since the 2019-20 season and first win in Williams Arena since 2018.
knopnews2.com
Huskers go cold at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (Press Release) -Nebraska struggled through its coldest shooting day of the season, missing its first 21 three-pointers to fall behind Rutgers by 14 points at the end of three quarters on the way to a 57-45 defeat at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday. While the Huskers (10-6,...
