Kossuth County Man Charged Following Alleged Assault of Emergency Personnel
Titonka, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted emergency personnel earlier this week. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Titonka early Tuesday afternoon and transported 23-year-old Tayler McCall to a local hospital. The EMS...
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge
Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
Spencer Council Tables Proposal to Bring in Outside Firm Focusing on Retail
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council reviewed a proposal from an outside firm on Tuesday that would assist in finding additional retail options that would be a good fit for the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he is aware of a bad feeling for some...
Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
