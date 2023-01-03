Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO