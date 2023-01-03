ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knau.org

Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police on the “GOHS” with Multiple Grants

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded four (4) new grants for the FFY 2023 to the Prescott Valley Police Department, all of which promise to improve safety on our streets and highways. The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for partnering with us to improve the safety of the roadways in and around Prescott Valley.
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
KTAR News

Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come

After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Verde Valley School revamps plans after public opposition

Verde Valley School recently encountered opposition during a Nov. 10 community meeting regarding the school’s plans to redevelop part of its property, which showed that residents were hostile not only toward the proposed changes but also toward the school itself. VVS applied for a conditional use permit for its...
SEDONA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy