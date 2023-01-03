Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
klkntv.com
Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
News Channel Nebraska
NC woman accused of providing handgun to juvenile
NEBRASKA CITY – The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally wounded from a gunshot at his Fourth Corso residence on Aug. 12 is charged in Otoe County Court with unlawful transfer of firearm to a juvenile. Court records say police investigated the accidental shooting and seized a...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
News Channel Nebraska
Jordans, money stolen from man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a robbery where more than $2,000 was taken from a male victim. LPD said they were called to the 1000 block of C Street for a robbery report. The 26-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed at...
North Platte Telegraph
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln
George Smith, a 69-year-old inmate, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. A cause of death has not been determined. Smith was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. His sentence began in June 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on January 9.
The Nebraska City News Press
Otoe County Clerk-Magistrate sworn in
A swearing-in ceremony for Dana Richheart as Clerk Magistrate of Otoe County Court was held on Dec. 19, 2022, in the Otoe County Courthouse in Nebraska City. Judge David Partsch hosted the ceremony, with remarks by State Court Administrator Corey Steel. Richheart began her duties as Clerk Magistrate on Aug....
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
klkntv.com
Man accused of assaulting Beatrice police officer, having $30,000 worth of meth
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in Beatrice is behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer and was found with thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Beatrice Police Department says it conducted a routine traffic stop on Friday. During the stop, the driver, Zachary Grummert,...
klkntv.com
Repeat offender from Omaha gets over 37 years in prison for drug, gun charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man who has several prior convictions will spend several decades in prison on drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prince Spellman, 39, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and PCP; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
News Channel Nebraska
Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard
PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
WOWT
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Court hearing involving huge bank fraud case is postponed; former investor hoping funds remain
LINCOLN — The first court hearing associated with what has been labeled one of the state’s largest bank fraud cases in history has been postponed to Tuesday. State banking officials were scheduled to argue in court Thursday for an injunction against a financial adviser, Jesse Hill of Hickman, to freeze his accounts and prevent any destruction of records.
Comments / 0