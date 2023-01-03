Read full article on original website
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a Lubbock hospital. Just before 6:30 p.m., Midland police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators say...
Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
14-year-old girl dies following crash on electric skateboard
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 14-year-old girl involved in a pedestrian crash on January 1 has died, according to a Midland Police Department news release. The crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Sunday in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said the girl was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane on an electric skateboard when she […]
Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child. According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
Friends remembering 14-year-old victim in car crash through heartfelt letter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The memorial for 14-year-old Siah Ashlyn Kearns continues to grow as family and friends from all over Midland mourn her tragic death. And for those who knew her, it’s been a heartbreaking couple of days and they can’t believe they have to move on without her. Kearns was hit and killed […]
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
West Texas man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl distribution
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. In late 2021, agents with the DEA received information that Jesus Arevalo, 44, received and distributed cocaine and fentanyl in the Midland-Odessa region. The DEA and FBI opened a joint investigation through which undercover agents made multiple purchases of pills containing fentanyl from Arevalo.
Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
Woman stabbed on New Year’s Day, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after investigators said a woman was stabbed at a truck stop on New Year’s Day. Houston Mendieta, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of January 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Midland Has to Boil its Drinking Water. Does San Angelo Face Similar Fate?
SAN ANGELO, TX — While the City of Midland grapples with a water contamination crisis this week, here is a look at San Angelo’s water distribution system to see if our city has similar vulnerabilities. The City of Midland was vague about the exact cause for issuing the...
Odessan among 57 others accused of drug, alcohol related offenses on NYE
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after investigators said she was caught behind the wheel after a night drinking. Kimberly Alvarado, 25, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 31, a woman driving a red Mustang exited a parking lot […]
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
ECSO searching for assault suspect
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault. According to a Facebook post, on December 24, a suspect assaulted a victim in the 2200 block of S County Road West. The suspect was caught on video driving a black […]
Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
City of Midland lifts boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice. The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
Man accused of threatening woman, her children with gun
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Eve on a warrant after he was accused of threatening a woman and her children with a firearm in mid-December. Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, […]
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
