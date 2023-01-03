ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

fox34.com

Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a Lubbock hospital. Just before 6:30 p.m., Midland police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators say...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

14-year-old girl dies following crash on electric skateboard

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 14-year-old girl involved in a pedestrian crash on January 1 has died, according to a Midland Police Department news release.  The crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Sunday in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said the girl was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane on an electric skateboard when she […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child.  According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas man sentenced to 12 years for fentanyl distribution

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. In late 2021, agents with the DEA received information that Jesus Arevalo, 44, received and distributed cocaine and fentanyl in the Midland-Odessa region. The DEA and FBI opened a joint investigation through which undercover agents made multiple purchases of pills containing fentanyl from Arevalo.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabbed on New Year’s Day, one arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after investigators said a woman was stabbed at a truck stop on New Year’s Day. Houston Mendieta, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of January 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO searching for assault suspect

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault. According to a Facebook post, on December 24, a suspect assaulted a victim in the 2200 block of S County Road West. The suspect was caught on video driving a black […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

City of Midland lifts boil water notice

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice. The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of threatening woman, her children with gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Eve on a warrant after he was accused of threatening a woman and her children with a firearm in mid-December. Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, […]
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
MIDLAND, TX

