Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Ray Cyrus Confided in His Now-Fiancée as His Marriage to Tish Cyrus Fell Apart
Billy Ray Cyrus is moving on from his marriage with his new fiancee, Firerose. Their relationship began as his previous one ended.
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced their breakup last January Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes. A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January. "They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together." "He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are...
Why Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Refuse to Host Their New Year’s Eve Special in New York City
Where is Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's New Year's Eve special taking place? Surprisingly, it's not in New York City.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Katherine Schwarzenegger gave a special shoutout to friend Rumer Willis days after the actress announced she's expecting her first baby Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing excitement for a dear friend. On Thursday, the children's book author and mom of two re-shared a powerful pregnancy post on Instagram that's gained attention recently detailing the physical and spiritual connection between mom and baby during gestation. Schwarzenegger Pratt reshared the post from friend Rumer Willis, and took the opportunity to congratulate her friend on the recent news that she and boyfriend Derek Richard...
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
Susan Meachen seemingly returned to social media this week after her death was announced in a Facebook post in October 2020 More than two years after romance writer Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, she seemingly returned to the platform to reveal she is alive. Online friends and followers of Meachen believed she has been dead since late 2020, after someone claiming to be her daughter posted the news via her Facebook account, according to Insider and Rolling Stone. The post has since been deleted. The person claimed Meachen's...
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'
Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 Brooklinn Khoury is giving her fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020. On Wednesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog, which resulted in her losing her upper lip and part of her nose. "I...
People
378K+
Followers
64K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1