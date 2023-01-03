ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wuwf.org

Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars

Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
