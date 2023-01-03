Read full article on original website
wuwf.org
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
wuwf.org
Floridians have less than two weeks left to apply for low-interest federal loans after Ian
The Small Business Administration has approved over $1.3 billion dollars in loans for Hurricane Ian survivors in Florida. The deadline to apply for these low-interest loans for business and home owners in the Sunshine State is fast approaching. Floridians who incurred damages to a business or nonprofit, home, or rental...
