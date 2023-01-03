ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Pacers Make A Roster Move On Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers have assigned big man Isaiah Jackson to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have assigned forward/center Isaiah Jackson to their NBA G League affiliates, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Jackson, 20, was drafted 22nd overall in 2021 by the Los Angeles Lakers and immediately dealt to the Pacers as part of the multi-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.

Playing in 36 games during his rookie season, Jackson averaged 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.

Being a lengthy big man that can play either the power forward or center position, Jackson presents the Pacers with a ton of potential as a primary rebounder and shot-blocker.

However, with Myles Turner, Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett seeing more time in the team’s rotations over him, it is best for Isaiah Jackson to spend some time in the NBA G League in order to get extra reps and work on his overall game more.

It is not uncommon for teams to send recent first-round picks to the G League to work on their craft and skills, especially given the talent that is spread out across the league.

Just this season, the Golden State Warriors have done something similar with former second overall pick James Wiseman, as he looks to work his way into his team’s system.

While a timeframe for Jackson being in the G League has not been laid out, this is most likely not a permanent move and more of a move to aid in his development.

At the same time though, the Pacers could potentially keep all of their options open in regards to Jackson’s future, especially with the trade deadline inching closer.

The Indiana Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday, January 4 on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

