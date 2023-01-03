Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
Autoblog
Legendary 'Black Ghost' Dodge Challenger headed to Mecum auction
Street racing is dangerous and highly illegal, but some of the best automotive stories and icons came out of those scenes in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Unsurprisingly, many came from Detroit, and the car from one of the Motor City’s most entertaining stories is heading to auction. “Black Ghost,” the 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE (special edition) that dominated Detroit street racing in the 1970s, will cross the auction block at the Mecum Spring Classic in May.
2 Detroit liquor stores hire security for customers
"Anytime you see something happen to anybody anywhere it concerns us. Especially when it's in the community we service."
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit community group volunteers to protect party store customers
A local group is working to make Detroit safer one liquor store at a time. Gas stations and party stores that stay open after dark can sometimes be dangerous but New Era Detroit is hoping to change that.
fox2detroit.com
1st recreational marijuana business opens in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first recreation marijuana dispensary is open for business: Welcome to "Da Cut." "Here we are today, finally four years later, as a full-fledged adult use and a medical marijuana facility," said Al Williams, the owner. In 2018 Michigan legalized the recreational use of marijuana for...
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
fox2detroit.com
Pedestrian killed in 'trespasser incident' involving Amtrak train near Ann Arbor
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Amtrak traveling from Chicago to Pontiac had its journey delayed Thursday after someone who was trespassing on its tracks was struck by the train. The fatal collision between Amtrak train 352 and the pedestrian happened at approximately 8 p.m. According to a statement from...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for New Year's Day carjacking suspect
In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.
Centre Daily
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
Brazen thieves smash case at jewelry kiosk in Oakland Mall, run off with a dozen Rolex watches
Police say they’re continuing to search for three suspects wanted for stealing roughly a dozen high-end watches from an Oakland Mall jewelry kiosk in the early evening hours last week.
downriversundaytimes.com
License plate larceny
TAYLOR — A Michigan license plate was reported stolen Dec. 31 from a 2010 Ford Fusion parked at the Dupage Green Condo complex. The victim, a 34-year-old man, said he last saw the license plate on his vehicle the previous afternoon. It was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged
A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit group volunteers security for women, seniors outside city party stores
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local group is working to make Detroit safer one liquor store at a time. Gas stations and party stores that stay open after dark can sometimes be dangerous but New Era Detroit is hoping to change that. The community group was at The People's Store...
Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian on tracks in Ypsilanti's Depot Town neighborhood; Police investigating
One person is dead after being hit by an Amtrak passenger train in Ypsilanti Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened at Cross and River Streets in the Depot Town neighborhood.
Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023
Project: Michigan Central What it is: Ford Motor Co. made waves in 2018 when it announced it had acquired the long-abandoned and decaying Michigan Central Station. Now, that vision is on the brink of coming to fruition — and it’s not just about the station itself. The station will anchor a 30-acre walkable campus known […] The post Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Comments / 1