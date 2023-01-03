ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
Autoblog

Legendary 'Black Ghost' Dodge Challenger headed to Mecum auction

Street racing is dangerous and highly illegal, but some of the best automotive stories and icons came out of those scenes in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Unsurprisingly, many came from Detroit, and the car from one of the Motor City’s most entertaining stories is heading to auction. “Black Ghost,” the 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE (special edition) that dominated Detroit street racing in the 1970s, will cross the auction block at the Mecum Spring Classic in May.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

1st recreational marijuana business opens in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first recreation marijuana dispensary is open for business: Welcome to "Da Cut." "Here we are today, finally four years later, as a full-fledged adult use and a medical marijuana facility," said Al Williams, the owner. In 2018 Michigan legalized the recreational use of marijuana for...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

License plate larceny

TAYLOR — A Michigan license plate was reported stolen Dec. 31 from a 2010 Ford Fusion parked at the Dupage Green Condo complex. The victim, a 34-year-old man, said he last saw the license plate on his vehicle the previous afternoon. It was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged

A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023

Project: Michigan Central What it is: Ford Motor Co. made waves in 2018 when it announced it had acquired the long-abandoned and decaying Michigan Central Station. Now, that vision is on the brink of coming to fruition — and it’s not just about the station itself. The station will anchor a 30-acre walkable campus known […] The post Community Development Projects in Metro Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy