Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
Viral Waffle House Video Shows Employee Deflecting Chair Throw During Fight: WATCH
Waffle House has a reputation for wild incidents, and this viral video of a fight is no different. The internet is obsessed with the way the Waffle House employee seen in the video easily deflects a chair thrown at her during a fight. Watch below:. "An underrated part of this...
Equinox Gym Under Fire Following Controversial New Year’s Video: ‘Take Your Resolutions Somewhere Else’
Luxury gym chain Equinox is facing backlash after going viral with a bizarre New Year's video basically shaming and turning hopeful new customers away. "When it's January 1st but you remember Equinox isn't letting new members join today..." the company wrote in the TikTok, which has since been deleted from their account.
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia Sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ at NYE Event: Watch
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia... the newest girl group?. The three pop stars came together for a collaboration on Dec. 31 during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. During the television special, Cyrus covered a handful of songs from other artists. Sia and the Hannah Montana alum took the stage to perform the 2000's chart-topper "Stars Are Blind," off of Hilton's debut album, Paris.
Guy Looking For Private Tables on KZoo Reddit is DEFINITELY Not a Spy
Scrolling through the KZoo Subreddit the other day, I came across a curious question from someone, looking for a private table or dining room in Kalamazoo. Doesn't seem strange, unless you've seen a lot of spy movies - THEN it's kind of curious. But if you're a spy, would you...
Graphic Designer Suggests New ‘Scream 6′ Poster Looks Awfully Similar to His Artwork
A new poster for upcoming slasher Scream VI features a subway-like map in the shape of Ghostface. It's a clever design that connects all the characters the fictional killer has murdered in the film series with each line distinguished by color. Many fans love the new design — but was...
Kim Kardashian Open to the Possibility of Having More Children in the Future
Kim Kardashian is not throwing away the possibility of having more children in the future. Recently, the SKIMS founder appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where she talked about expanding her family in the future. "I just don't wanna say—never say never. I'm obviously right at the end of that...
Woman Worried Fiance Might Call Off Wedding Because She Stayed Out Until 4AM
A woman's decision to stay out all night has put her six-year relationship on the rocks. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained she stayed out with friends until 4AM one night, infuriating her fiancé. Now he's considering calling off their wedding. "I think he's calling off the wedding......
Reddit Split After Frustrated Mom Removes Her Teen Son’s Bedroom Door
Raising children is tough as parents constantly worry about the well-being of their kids. However, one mom is questioning if she took things too far after she "indefinitely" removed her 16-year-old son's door from his bedroom. The mother-of-two took to Reddit explaining the incident happened after a scary moment in...
