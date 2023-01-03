NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-6-6
(two, six, six)
Pick 3 Evening
5-7-0
(five, seven, zero)
Pick 4 Day
7-1-4-2
(seven, one, four, two)
Pick 4 Evening
0-4-0-9
(zero, four, zero, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
13-21-24-34-36
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
