The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
koze.com
LC State Announces Fall Semester Honor Roll
LEWISTON, ID – A total of 887 students made Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Pass/fail classes do not count as graded credits.
Retracing Bryan Kohberger’s steps the morning of November 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho — It’s believed that Bryan Kohberger tried to conceal his location by turning his cell phone off shortly before the murders took place early the morning of November 13th. Despite that, investigators were able to trace the suspect’s path, thanks to surveillance video of his car and cell phone information in the minutes before and after that phone...
Search for white Hyundai was key in Bryan Kohberger case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom Thursday and was ordered held without bail on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students.In a court document released Thursday, police say DNA from trash -- obtained from the Kohberger home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, matched DNA on a knife sheath found next to one of the victim's bodies.Police say cell phone records show Kohberger's phone near the murder scene at least 12 times before the night of the stabbings, starting in August.And a female housemate of the slain students told investigators...
koze.com
City of Lewiston Ahead of Schedule For 2024 Rollout of Stormwater Utility
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston is about one month ahead of schedule for the January 1, 2024 rollout of its proposed Stormwater Utility. At a special meeting this afternoon, Public Works Director Dustin Johnson provided City Council members with an update on the plan to create the utility.
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
KREM
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
KREM
WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
koze.com
Domestic Sheep & Goats Prohibited in Select Areas of WDFW-Managed Lands in Early 2023 to Protect Bighorn Sheep
CLARKSTON, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep. The rule prohibits visitors bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units where bighorn sheep may be located and applies to select units of the Asotin Creek, Chelan, Chief Joseph, Colockum, Columbia Basin, L.T. Murray, Oak Creek, Scotch Creek, Sinlahekin, Wells, Wenas, and W.T. Wooten wildlife areas. It goes into effect in February 2023.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
koze.com
Court Docs Unsealed: Murder Scene to Be Preserved
MOSCOW, ID – An order keeping the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November a crime scene will stay in place until February 1st or until further order of the Latah County Second District Court. Newly unsealed records show a judge signed an order on...
koze.com
3 Lock Box Weekend!
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
KXLY
‘It was crazy’: Neighbors react to shocking details revealed in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho — There is a sense of relief for those who live in the Moscow area, but also horror that this crime even happened. Now, everyone just wants justice for the victims. “Your heart really goes out to all of them,” said Alan Kolok, a University of Idaho...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia
On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
koze.com
Murder Suspect Arrives in Latah County
MOSCOW, ID – The 28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania late last week for the alleged stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November has been extradited to Latah County. Bryan Kohberger was flown to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport via a plane registered to the Pennsylvania State Police. A great deal of law enforcement arrived prior to the flight landing.
