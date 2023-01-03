ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
BOISE, ID
koze.com

LC State Announces Fall Semester Honor Roll

LEWISTON, ID – A total of 887 students made Lewis-Clark State College’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester, college officials have announced. To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Pass/fail classes do not count as graded credits.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Retracing Bryan Kohberger’s steps the morning of November 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho — It’s believed that Bryan Kohberger tried to conceal his location by turning his cell phone off shortly before the murders took place early the morning of November 13th. Despite that, investigators were able to trace the suspect’s path, thanks to surveillance video of his car and cell phone information in the minutes before and after that phone...
PULLMAN, WA
CBS Philly

Search for white Hyundai was key in Bryan Kohberger case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom Thursday and was ordered held without bail on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students.In a court document released Thursday, police say DNA from trash -- obtained from the Kohberger home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, matched DNA on a knife sheath found next to one of the victim's bodies.Police say cell phone records show Kohberger's phone near the murder scene at least 12 times before the night of the stabbings, starting in August.And a female housemate of the slain students told investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Domestic Sheep & Goats Prohibited in Select Areas of WDFW-Managed Lands in Early 2023 to Protect Bighorn Sheep

CLARKSTON, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep. The rule prohibits visitors bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units where bighorn sheep may be located and applies to select units of the Asotin Creek, Chelan, Chief Joseph, Colockum, Columbia Basin, L.T. Murray, Oak Creek, Scotch Creek, Sinlahekin, Wells, Wenas, and W.T. Wooten wildlife areas. It goes into effect in February 2023.
CLARKSTON, WA
KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction

The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Court Docs Unsealed: Murder Scene to Be Preserved

MOSCOW, ID – An order keeping the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November a crime scene will stay in place until February 1st or until further order of the Latah County Second District Court. Newly unsealed records show a judge signed an order on...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

3 Lock Box Weekend!

LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia

On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
KOOSKIA, ID
koze.com

Murder Suspect Arrives in Latah County

MOSCOW, ID – The 28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania late last week for the alleged stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November has been extradited to Latah County. Bryan Kohberger was flown to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport via a plane registered to the Pennsylvania State Police. A great deal of law enforcement arrived prior to the flight landing.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

