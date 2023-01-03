ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Former Blackwell police officer sentenced on misdemeanor charge

NEWKIRK — Former Blackwell police officer Gary Dean Preuss, 53, Blackwell, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence. Preuss was arrested in October of 2021 following a stand off with Blackwell police and as originally...
BLACKWELL, OK
1600kush.com

Homeless man accused of setting fire to Mission of Hope dumpster

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 55-year-old homeless man has been jailed on $15,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on a charge of setting fire to a dumpster at the Mission of Hope Shelter in Stillwater, six days before Christmas. If convicted of third-degree arson, Monty Winston Walker could...
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop

Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Enid

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Enid, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Fly In Breakfast set for Saturday

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Aviation Foundation’s Fly In Breakfast will be 7-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Ponca City Regional Airport. The Ponca City Aviation Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to youth education especially aviation and aerospace and improvement of the airport. Tickets to the event...
PONCA CITY, OK

