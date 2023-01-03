ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrIIz_0k2EkqP600

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.

The temblor rattled the area in and around Lake Sinclair, just north of the Putnam-Baldwin County line.

“I live on the lake (Sinclair); at almost this spot,” one resident wrote on Facebook. “ This one was very loud , like bomb. but I have never heard them until just a few years ago.”

Eatonton, home to about 6,500 residents, is also home to the 40,000-acre Cedar Creek Wildlife Management Area , according to Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources. It’s one of the oldest nature reserves in the state and is located in the Oconee National Forest, which spans multiple Middle Georgia counties.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of an earthquake and is now used in place of the old Richter scale, according to the USGS.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Eatonton is about 40 miles northeast of Macon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dbh9_0k2EkqP600
A 2.3-magnitude quake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Screengrab from the USGS website

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Storm destruction leaves Jefferson County neighbors in shock

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after severe weather brought tornadoes to the CSRA, we were with National Weather Service staff members who assessed the damage in Jefferson County. At Cornucopia Farms, lights showed a farm’s greenhouse destruction. The neighbor next door said it was a scary sight to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — National Weather Service officials have determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Washington County Wednesday morning, downing trees and damaging structures. Kyle Thiem, a NWS meteorologist, says it hit the northern part of Sandersville, staying on the ground for nearly 4 miles with winds up to 100...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges

MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain

MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Areas of Amerson River Park closed off due to flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Recent severe weather has led to rising levels of the Ocmulgee River, so the Parks & Beautification Department has closed several areas in Amerson River Park. Here are the areas currently listed as closed:. Boat ramps on the north and south end of Amerson River...
MACON, GA
Monroe Local News

LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Tornado causes damage near Jefferson County High School, NWS says

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The National Weather Service continues to survey damage from Wednesday's severe weather, including a confirmed tornado in Jefferson County. According to the NWS, a EF-0 tornado with max winds of 80 mph occurred about 7 miles north of Louisville just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. NWS officials believe the tornado traveled just over 5 miles east, lifting east of Jefferson County High School.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Coroner: Man found dead on Haywood Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found dead Tuesday night. Jones says a passerby found the man, who he believes is in his mid-30s, around 8:45 in a ditch on Haywood Road near St. Luke Baptist Church. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the...
MACON, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
11K+
Followers
108
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy