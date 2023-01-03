Read full article on original website
Blair Boyd
4d ago
It is a lucky thing I didn't go to that dollar store today, because I left the house to go there. Then I changed my mind, because my wife asked to go somewhere else. Because it is my regular dollar store I go to all the time, this must be frightening for the workers, also the customers.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after head-on crash on Miami caught on camera; multiple people seen fleeing scene
MIAMI (WSVN) - A head-on collision in Miami that was caught on surveillance video sent two people to the hospital, but not everyone involved remained at the scene. The security footage captured the crash off Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 13th Street, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday. The driver of one...
WSVN-TV
No injuries after gun goes off during Hollywood robbery; neighbors say driver sideswiped nearby vehicles
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a morning robbery in Hollywood that, neighbors said, had a destructive aftermath. According to Hollywood Police, the incident took place in the area of Plunkett Street and South 20th Court, just after 9 a.m., Saturday. Neighbors told 7News someone took off in a...
WSVN-TV
Knife-wielding man shot by MDPD officer hospitalized; woman fatally stabbed
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after a Miami-Dade Police officer said he was forced to fire. Police said a man had stabbed and killed a woman. Investigators said they received a call for help at around 11 p.m....
WSVN-TV
Knife-wielding man shot by officer hospitalized; female victim stabbed and killed
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after an officer said he was forced to fire. According to police, they received a call at around 11 p.m. for help in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.
WSVN-TV
10-year-old boy airlifted after firework injury in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was airlifted to the hospital after he seriously injured himself while playing with fireworks near his home. North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue...
Click10.com
70-year-old Miami woman found in good health, police say
MIAMI – Miami police have found a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing and endangered on Saturday. According to authorities, Benita Atillus was found safe and in good health. Police thanked those that assisted in the search.
WSVN-TV
Sources: 10 injured in shooting outside The Licking in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, 7News sources said. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Armed robbery suspect barricades himself in home in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect has barricaded himself inside a home. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of an armed robbery call at around 11 a.m., near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street, Friday. Once at the scene, deputies met with the...
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
WSVN-TV
Woman injured in Miami Beach hit-and-run, husband share ordeal amid search for driver
As police continue searching for the driver who struck a woman, then blocks away, struck a man on Collins Avenue in Mid Beach, the woman and her husband shared their account of the frightening ordeal. Lena Chiang said she’s thankful to be alive, as she spoke with 7News on the...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt following vehicle collision with fence in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood sent a car careening into a reinforced fence, leaving a man dead and sending three other victims, including two children, to the hospital in what neighbors said has become a far too common occurrence in their area. Miami-Dade...
cbs12.com
Man found dead from gunshot wounds on driveway in South Florida neighborhood
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead from a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale on Jan. 3 at 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the house.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
Boy, 10, hurt after mishap with fireworks
MIAMI -- A North Miami Beach boy, 10, was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach during some type of mishap with fireworks, according to family and neighbors.The child was airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but information about his condition was not immediately available.Neighbors said the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident, which occurred at a home in the 2100 block of NE 170th Street.The boy was outside when neighbors said they heard a loud boom. "It was like something exploded. The whole neighborhood shook," neighbor Ivana Higgs said. "It was a big bang."The boy then ran in the home and asked his grandparents to call his mother who was at work.A neighbor told CBS 4 that it appeared the boy may have lost several fingers on one hand during the incident and he also suffered injuries to his face, arm and chest.
WSVN-TV
MDFR responds to house fire in Florida City; 1 hospitalized
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire in Florida City. The blaze ignited in the area of Northwest Eighth Court and Northwest 12th Street around 8:30 a.m., Thursday. Officials said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Several animals...
Delivery person accused of killing Boca Raton woman won't receive death penalty
Jorge Dupre Lachazo, a delivery person accused of beating a Boca Raton woman and setting her on fire, has been spared the possibility of a death penalty with a non-jury trial scheduled .
southdadenewsleader.com
Hialeah man arrested for attempted theft
A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items. William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56...
Comments / 3