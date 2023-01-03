Read full article on original website
Related
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks in a Predictable but Touching Portrait of Grief and Resilience
The poster for A Man Called Otto invites us to “fall in love with the grumpiest man in America.” But really, was there any doubt, considering that he’s played by Tom Hanks? The inevitable transformation of the title character from ill-tempered sourpuss to lovable softy wouldn’t generate much suspense anyway, since the film is a remake of the hit 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, adapted from the best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman. Add to that the fact that you have the modern-day inheritor of Jimmy Stewart’s mantle playing the lead, and you can pretty much predict the film’s...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Real Von Trapp Family And The True Story Behind ‘The Sound Of Music’
The 1965 film told the story of the musical von Trapp family that fled the Nazis in Austria, but there were a few key points that Hollywood either changed or left out entirely. Most people have seen The Sound of Music, the beloved 1965 film that told the story of...
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Dracula’ Star Bela Lugosi Fought the Russians Along the Eastern Front During World War I
While the majority know Bela Lugosi for his portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s novel, few are aware of his service with the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The famed actor spoke little of this time in his life, but did reveal a few tidbits to his co-stars over the years.
One Born On Christmas Day And One The Night Before Christmas Share Hollywood Fame
The American Film Institute ranks the top Hollywood movie stars by gender, and Humphrey Bogart, born on Christmas Day, and Ava Gardner, born the night before Christmas, rank No. 1 and No. 25 respectively. The two Hollywood movie stars were cast by David L. Mankiewicz in “The Barefoot Contessa,” a classic film that he wrote and directed. The film premiered on Jan. 1, 1954. Gardner portrayed Maria Vargas, a fictional Spanish dancer who was a sex symbol brought to Hollywood by Humphrey Bogart’s character, Harry Dawes. The two stars could not have come from more different backgrounds in that Humphrey’s father, Dr. DeForest...
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
1968's ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting Are Filing a Lawsuit Against Paramount
Content warning: This article contains mentions of alleged sexual exploitation of minors. Nearly 400 years after William Shakespeare presumably wrote Romeo and Juliet, Paramount created a film adaptation of the writer’s popular play starring teen actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting. Olivia and Leonard were on the brink of getting their careers started when they booked their leading roles. When Romeo and Juliet debuted in theaters in October 1968, the film catapulted the actors’ success.
Mystery markings in 20,000-year-old drawings decoded for first time
Mysterious markings seen in ancient drawings have finally been decoded by British scientists who claim to have found evidence of “writing” dating back at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought.A new study reveals that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were using markings combined with drawings of their animal prey to store and communicate “sophisticated” information about the behaviour of species crucial to their survival at least 20,000 years ago.The researchers explained that as the marks, found in more than 600 images on cave walls and objects across Europe, record information numerically and reference a calendar rather than recording speech, they cannot...
Vice
Photographing a rapidly changing America in the 60s
In Dave Heath’s seminal book, A Dialogue With Solitude, the photographer captures a post-war America at the beginning of a cultural and economic boom, on the cusp, and then amid a major civil rights movement. However, these things are rarely at the forefront of the work, instead quietly contemplated as background noise. Largely shot in North American cities like Chicago and New York, where Dave lived in the mid-50s after returning from the war in Korea (portraits of his fellow servicemen also feature, interspersed with scenes from the street), the book is a visual anthology that recognises the more introspective moments of everyday urban life.
Historical collection of 8,000 photos found dumped in a skip has been digitized
More than 8,000 photos taken by Coventry press photographer Arthur Cooper have been made available online
Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone HQ after snub from ‘greatest singers’ list, video shows
(WJW) – A group of avid Celine Dion fans gathered outside of Rolling Stone headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, protesting the magazine for excluding the five-time Grammy Award-winning diva from its “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list. Video shared online shows protesters chanting and singing...
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unraveled, scientists say
The majestic structures of ancient Rome have survived for millennia — a testament to the ingenuity of Roman engineers, who perfected the use of concrete.
Owen Roizman, Cinematographer on ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ Dies at 86
Owen Roizman, the five-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer who partnered with director William Friedkin on the gripping movie classics The French Connection and The Exorcist, has died. He was 86. Roizman, who also teamed with director Sydney Pollack on five films, including Three Days of the Condor (1975), Absence of Malice (1981) and Tootsie (1982) — when he somehow made Dustin Hoffman look good as a woman — died Friday night at his home in Encino, his wife of 58 years, Mona, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was in hospice care since August, she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterEarl Boen, Actor in the 'Terminator'...
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – “As Is” by William F. Hoffman: The Forgotten and Earliest Play About AIDS [1985]
Everyone remembers “Longtime Companion”, “The Normal Heart” and “The Band Played On” all very important and powerful works about AIDS and its effects in the 1980’s. But “As Is” by William F. Hoffman is a lesser known work but just as powerful and sadly now all but languishes in obscurity.
Comments / 0