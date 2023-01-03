Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
WIBW
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
WIBW
AG-elect Kobach taps Colorado nonprofit legal director for Chief Deputy AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped a Kansas native and conservative Colorado nonprofit legal director as his next Chief Deputy Attorney General. Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that he has chosen Dan Burrows to serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General -...
WIBW
Consumer Protection Division breaks single-year record in recoveries
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $248.8 million has been recovered for Kansas taxpayers by the Consumer Protection Division in 2022, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, that is a new single-year record. Based on a preliminary accounting tally, the Attorney General’s division has recovered more than four times the...
WIBW
Kansas Chamber of Commerce outlines plan to improve state business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Legislative and Policy Agenda outlines how the governing body plans to expand Kansas business by removing barriers to job growth, workforce development, and business expansion. The actively improve the state’s business ventures, the chamber will look at multiple policies...
WIBW
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Kaden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we begin a new year, would you consider a new member of the family? Lori Hutchinson introduces us to 12-year old Kaden, our first Wednesday’s Child of 2023!. This active young man likes to be outside, especially when he’s playing soccer. Kaden is proud...
WIBW
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
WIBW
$45 million for Kansas following two opioid settlements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A settlement has been reached between two pharmaceutical manufacturers accused of contributing to opioid addiction and the State of Kansas, and the state will receive a total worth more than $45 million as a result of the settlements. An announcement from the office of Kansas Attorney...
Comments / 0