Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Titans and Jaguars players come together for pregame prayer in support of Damar Hamlin
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South championship on Saturday night inside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But before the game, they came together in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The two teams came together and took a knee at midfield for a prayer in honor of...
