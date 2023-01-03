Dave Bautista is widely considered to be one of the best actors who has made the leap from the wrestling world. While most – like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena – have mainly stuck to comedy movies and action movies, Bautista has shown glimpses that he could be great dramatic actor. In his work with Denis Villeneuve, especially, Bautista has been given the chance to demonstrate his range. He is still best known as Drax in the MCU, of course, but he hopes to be moving beyond the grey make up soon.

2 DAYS AGO