Colorado State

More snow this week, but much larger storm potentially ahead for Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (iStock).

Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that single-digit snow totals will continue to fall across much of Colorado's mountainous region over the next day. While additional rounds of light snow may continue to fall in parts of Colorado during several days this week, a larger storm could be on the horizon.

The map below shows the snowfall prediction through Wednesday morning:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

While some forecasts show that additional snow may fall in the mountains on Friday and Saturday, what's more noteworthy is the potential for heavy snow from January 10 to January 16.

The experimental 'risk of heavy snow' report released by the National Weather Service – which has correctly predicted multiple major Colorado snowstorms thus far this season – calls for a 'slight' risk of heavy snow in the western half of the state next Tuesday through the following Monday. Another report from the forecasting service has also stated that they're expecting above-norm precipitation statewide during this period.

With the state currently at 125 percent of the to-date 30-year median snowpack, it sounds like another round of big powder might be on the way.

Comments / 30

Steven Griffin
3d ago

Oh boy! Another "potentially" huge storm! I think this is the second "potentially" huge storm in a few days.

Reply(1)
5
jason holmes
3d ago

Sweet fill that reservoir up in Pueblo so I can do some fun boating for once

Reply
8
