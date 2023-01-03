Tesla sold record 1.3 million vehicles in 2022 but still short of goal as stock price slides

Austin-based automaker Tesla finds itself in a good news/bad news situation this week.

On the plus side, the company released its production and delivery numbers for 2020, and reports that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year.

But on the other side of the ledger, those sales numbers fell short of Tesla's growth goals, as CEO Elon Musk said his aim was to to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year.

Meanwhile, Tesla's shares has continued to slide, as it's down more than 65% in the past year, bumping Musk out of the top spot for the world's wealthiest person, according to Forbes. The company's stock decline for 2022 was its worst ever, and was more than triple the drop in the overall S&P 500 exchange, which was down 19.4%.

Dan Ives, an industry analyst with Wedbush Securities, said Tesla's numbers were “nothing to write home about” and the miss of the annual growth target remains a worry as Tesla heads into a “very cloudy 2023”

“On one hand in this softer macro with automakers struggling on the demand/supply front, these numbers overall paint a picture of a company growing rapidly on the EV front and still in the early innings of a major growth cycle.” Ives said in a note to clients. “However, Tesla is held to a higher standard and a miss is a miss and the bulls are not popping champagne on these numbers with now the big question around the 2023 demand/delivery picture.”

Tesla's 2022 sales topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target. Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.

'Cinderella ride is over'

Tesla didn't roll out any new models last year, and it's facing increasing competition from legacy automakers and startups such as Lucid and Rivian, which are continually introducing new electric vehicles. But Musk has promised to start producing the long-awaited Cybertruck electric pickup this year, which is expected to be produced in Austin. The company also has started delivering its electric semis.

Musk wrote on Twitter on Dec. 30 that the company’s long-term fundamentals are strong, but “short-term market madness” is unpredictable.

Musk's $44 billion purchase of social media platform Twitter, and the time he has spent as part of that endeavor, also has investors worried that Twitter has distracted Musk from Tesla's operations. Musk said last month that he plans to remain as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job. The billionaire has also floated the idea of adding a second headquarters for the social media company in Texas.

Ives said that Tesla demand overall is starting to slow, and said the company will likely need to adjust and cut prices especially in China, a key region for growth for the company. But Tesla's stock has been impacted by a lot of bad news in recent months, and investors likely think the newest delivery numbers "could have been worse," he said.

“The Cinderella ride is over for Tesla and Musk now needs to navigate the company through this Category 5 dark macro storm instead of focusing on his new golden child Twitter which remains a distraction and overhang for the Tesla story/stock in our opinion,” Ives said.

Scaling up in Austin

Tesla continues to scale up its producton at its $1.1 billion manufacturing facility in Central Texas, called Giga Texas, which opened in April.

The company announced in late 2021 it would be moving its headquarters to Austin, and it now is based out of its Austin manufacturing facility. Austin is expected to play a key role in the company's future.

The Austin facility began delivering cars in April, but it's not clear how much impact it is having on Tesla's numbers. In the company's third quarter, Tesla said the facility had the capacity to produce less than 250,000 Model Y SUVs and was preparing for Cybertruck production. In December, the facility reached a 3,000 cars per week production rate. The facility is expected to also produce Model 3s as well as vehicle batteries and was expected to hire more than 10,000 workers by the end of 2022.

The company's 2022 sales came in short of Musk's stated goal despite a year-end sales push that included rare $7,500 discounts in the U.S. on Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, the company's top-selling offerings. The discounts, offered during the final two weeks of the year, raised questions about whether demand was softening for Tesla products as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to combat inflation.

Tesla also had to deal with rising cases of COVID-19 in China, which cut into production at its Shanghai factory. With the extra U.S. push, Tesla delivered more than 405,000 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter. But that missed Wall Street projections. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected 427,000 deliveries from October through December and 1.33 million for the full year.

“Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022 in light of significant COVID and supply chain-related challenges throughout the year,” the electric vehicle and solar panel company said in a written statement.

Additional material from the Associated Press.