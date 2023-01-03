ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man fatally shot after 'lunging' at officers with scissors, Phoenix police say

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

One man died Tuesday after being shot by officers after he "lunged" at them while holding scissors, Phoenix police said.

Sgt. Robert Scherer, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road for a residential burglary call around 10:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they encountered a man, armed with scissors, in an alleyway.

Scherer said they haven't determined if the man was involved in the alleged burglary.

Officers told the man to drop the scissors multiple times but he didn't comply, Scherer said. They also tried to use a stun gun on him but it didn't work.

The man then "lunged" at officers while holding the scissors, and officers fired, Scherer said. Scherer didn't say how many officers were involved in the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. His identity hadn't been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some people in the area were saying he was a homeless man, but Scherer didn't confirm this.

No officers were injured, police said in a tweet posted at about 11 a.m.

Scherer said the investigation was ongoing and detectives were expected to stay on the scene for multiple hours.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man fatally shot after 'lunging' at officers with scissors, Phoenix police say

