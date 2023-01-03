ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson bottled water distribution locations, times announced for Tuesday

Most of the City of Jackson continues to be under a precautionary boil-water notice after a Christmas Day deep freeze resulted in broken pipes leading to low water pressure throughout the city's beleaguered water system.

As crews work to repair the leaks and regain water pressure, the city is continuing to distribute bottled water to people in need.

West Jackson

  • 2 p.m. Metro Center Mall near old Dillard's Loading Dock
  • Flushing Water and Drinking Water

West Jackson

  • 5 p.m. The Queens Community @Triumph Church
  • Drinking Water Only

South Jackson

  • 5 p.m. Parking Area Behind Forest Hill High School, Jackson, MS
  • Flushing Water and Drinking Water

Elderly or disabled people and people unable to travel to a distribution site, can call 311 or 601-960-1111.

Provided by Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and City of Jackson.

