ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland Co. man arrested for possessing stolen vehicle

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rUDs_0k2Ej90f00

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH ) – On December 28th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Starr Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

At the scene, they found a reported stolen vehicle from the State of Pennsylvania that had run out of fuel.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle had reportedly left the area and left the stolen vehicle in a random driveway.

Deputies determined that the car had been stolen by David Thomas, 45, of Virgil, from a residence in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Thomas was located on New Year’s Day through an unrelated investigation.

He was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. He also had an active warrant out of Tompkins County.

Thomas was processed by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and issued an appearance ticket. He was then turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office to address the warrant.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandvoice.com

Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI

Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Mohawk stabbing victim dies

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
MOHAWK, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Cazenovia man found with 29 guns upon investigation

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation. (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony. (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. (22)...
CAZENOVIA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute

ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
LEE CENTER, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Updated: Owego man charged with murder

On Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:28 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Rd. in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location. Deputies located Ms. Kvassay,...
OWEGO, NY
WKTV

Florida man facing gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Rome on Jan. 5. The car was stopped on the 400 block of North George Street around 1 p.m. Police say the driver, 42-year-old Jessica Reed, of Rome, was driving with a suspended license. Officers also...
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country woman charged with felony grand larceny: NYSP

LE RAY- A North Country woman is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, authorities say. Crystal A. Sixberry, 36, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
CARTHAGE, NY
WETM 18 News

Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas

Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges

New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
SOLVAY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Arrested on Endangering the Welfare Charges in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Delhi man is facing several charges in Otsego County. According to the office, Matthew M. Brady was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the 2nd degree.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca

On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy