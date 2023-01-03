ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menard County, IL

wmay.com

Mayor’s Office Unveils First Draft Of Springfield City Budget

Springfield aldermen are finally getting their first look at Mayor Jim Langfelder’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts March 1st. A summary provided by the mayor’s office says the budget includes funding for new firehouses and a citywide expansion of the traffic preemption system to allow police and fire vehicles to move through town more easily. The budget also calls for an additional $2 million to be allocated to police and fire pensions.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Bill Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jail Even Longer

Legislation has passed the Illinois Senate that could leave mentally ill prisoners in county jails for longer periods of time. Currently, the state Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days, although the department routinely misses that deadline. The bill that passed the Senate Friday extends that deadline to 60 days, but allows the department to miss that deadline if it can show a “good faith” effort at placement and can demonstrate a lack of bed availability.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House

A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Governor makes stop at Springfield elementary school

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Thursday morning he is optimistic that the last days of the General Assembly – with only a simple majority required and with many lawmakers unlikely to ever face voters again – will produce a ban on assault weapons. Supermajority Democratic...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Man Sentence to 26 Years in IDOC For Attempted Murder and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons in Shelby County

The following has been released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office on their Facebook Page:. Following a contested sentencing hearing on January 5, 2023, Chance Evans, age 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was sentenced to twenty-six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Attempt Murder with a Firearm and a concurrent one-year term for the offense of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The Attempt Murder with a Firearm charge is a Truth-in-Sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day for day credit does not apply.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Brownstown Man Charged With 3 Felony Counts

A Brownstown man has been charged with 3 Felony Counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a burglary and theft at a Brownstown business. 35 year old Tyler J. Roe has been charged in Fayette County Court with Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property. Information in the burglary charge says that on or about July 31st of 2022 Roe is alleged to have committed the offense of burglary at The Cabin at 109 South 1st Street in Brownstown. The Burglary charge is a Class 2 Felony. The Theft charge says that Roe is alleged to have taken over $500 from The Cabin. The Theft charge is a Class 3 Felony. And, in the Criminal Damage to Property Charge it is alleged Roe caused over $500 in damage to The Cabin. The Criminal Damage to Property is a Class 4 Felony. Roe’s next court date was not available.
BROWNSTOWN, IL
wmay.com

Interim Animal Control Director Officially Gets The Job

The interim director of Sangamon County Animal Control now has the job officially. Jeanne Keenan was given the formal title this week after being named interim director last May, following the departure of former director Greg Largent. The county says Keenan has made numerous changes to policies and procedures to address concerns about the care of animals at the county shelter, resulting in a reduction in euthanasia of animals and an increase in pet adoptions.
wmay.com

Sangamon County Returns To High Level Of COVID Transmission

Sangamon County is back at a high level of community transmission for COVID-19. Several surrounding counties, including Menard, Logan, Morgan, and Christian, are also at high transmission levels. The CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of high transmission. While the rate of new...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash

Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Two transported after Macoupin County crash

Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

