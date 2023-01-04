Take Our 2023 BuzzFeed Community Contributor Survey For A Chance To Get A $30 Amazon Gift Card!

Related
"My Toaster Oven Does Not Need To Be 'Smart'": People From All Generations Are Sharing The "Boomer" Opinions They Actually Agree With
"TV is getting too dark and too quiet. I swear, we have to turn the volume up twice as loud as we have it. You better believe the commercials have plenty of volume, though..."
50 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee No One Has Anymore
There's no way anyone has any of these things in their home anymore.
50 People Who Immediately Regretted Pretty Much Everything In Their Life That Led To This Moment
Good gravy, these are unfortunate.
People Shared "One In A Trillion" Moments They Were Actually Able To Capture With A Photo
If you've never seen a totally red rainbow, a Disney princess magically appear in an ice cube, or the edge piece of Goldfish crackers, well, you're in for a treat!
People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job
Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
Meta staff are hitting out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews because they think his metaverse obsession will 'single-handedly kill' the company
Staff at the Facebook and Instagram owner flooded Blind with negative comments about their CEO on the day he axed 13% of its workforce.
My Tiny Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 50 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month
This is some truly stunning stuff.
A new website compiles salaries for jobs at 700 top tech firms, from Amazon to Google — see what your job is worth
Comprehensive.io gathers pay ranges, which companies must now list on job posts in tech hubs like NYC and California, at firms like Amazon and Netflix.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Mom Who’s Sick of Dinnerware Disappearing Comes Up With Genius System to Catch the Culprit
She’s completely over it.
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
'Shameless' mum slammed after launching GoFundMe to help her build 'dream home'
A single mum has been branded ‘shameless’ after launching a GoFundMe page to help build her ‘dream home’. Self-titled ‘hippie’ Kara Hoppo, who lives in Australia, set up the campaign to help raise AUD $40,000 (£23,000) for a new home that will help her family live their ‘dream of a self-sufficient lifestyle and simple sustainable life’.
Controversial babysitter alternative is a godsend for parents — if it doesn’t get them arrested
Last fall, North Carolina mom Nicole, 31, took her first vacation since giving birth to her 1-year-old son. She and her husband packed their Owlet Cam baby monitor, left their infant in their Outer Banks apartment rental and headed to the beach, a 5 minutes’ walk away, without hesitation. It’s not unusual, she said, for her to leave her little one unattended while they monitor him remotely. “We sat on the beach and watched the monitor,” said Nicole, who requested that The Post use a pseudonym. The monitor, she noted, has a built-in app that pings her phone with notifications...
People Are Just Finding Out The Voice Of The Killer Doll M3GAN Is The Internet Famous "Penny Nickel Dime" Girl
And for some reason, it just makes sense.
northernarchitecture.us
LYTRO The First Focus-after-you-Snap Camera is Out [Pictures]
Remember LYTRO? it’s the new camera that allows you to snap pictures first than focus them later on your computer or on the camera itself. Well, it’s not just a nice idea anymore! LYTRO is expected to hit the retail shelves in early 2012 for a price of $399 ($499 for a more advanced version)
Woman Shares How She Easily DIYs Amazon's Sold Out Kitchen Riser
And she didn't have to wait a month to receive it!
TechCrunch
Twitter goes down for many in Australia, users say
The outage began at around 2 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday, according to user tweets and DownDetector (Australia and New Zealand), a web monitoring tool that tracks reliability issues. The glitch, which is causing tweets to not load up for users and the service to be very laggy for others, appears...
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
