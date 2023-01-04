ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Our 2023 BuzzFeed Community Contributor Survey For A Chance To Get A $30 Amazon Gift Card!

By Buzzfeed Staff
Howdy, BuzzFeed Community Contributors of the past, present, and future!

Your feedback is invaluable to us, and we'd love for you to share it — heck, we're even giving you a chance to get a $30 Amazon gift card for your time.

Sound interesting? If you're down to help out, take this 5–10 minute survey to let us know the ways in which you'd like for us to improve your BuzzFeed Community contributing experience! 👩‍💻 We're looking to get insight on why you love to contribute, and what you think we can improve upon.

We'll then be inviting some lucky folks for a quick chat to tell us your thoughts face-to-face via Zoom — if you're selected and meet with us, you'll receive a $30 Amazon gift card to thank you for your time.

Please note that you'll need to be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the US to be eligible. You can take the survey here — we can't wait to see what you have to say!

