House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With U.S. House representatives home for the night, the political theater plays out in Washington, reminding some North Carolina Republicans of a similar predicament that resulted in co-speakers in the state house 20 years ago. That historic deadlock didn’t produce winning results.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Friday morning. Body found in Greenville believed to be missing 22-year-old …. The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar...
Charlotte civil-rights pioneer presented with portrait

Charlotte civil-rights pioneer presented with portrait. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson awarded …. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2023. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and...
Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands to Madison County

The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands …. The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South...
Floyd protestor files lawsuit against CMPD, Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A protestor who lost two fingers during a 2020 Charlotte protest filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday. The suit takes issue with how police handled the protests related to George Floyd, a man who died during a Minneapolis arrest...
Parsons attorney: Madalina’s parents could be in jail awhile

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari could stay in jail for years awaiting trial on the charge of not reporting their daughter missing, according to a criminal defense attorney. Madalina’s parents are not saying much. “At this point, I’d just tell...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation

All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. 22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County …. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South Carolina Governor Henry...
Fort Mill bypass opening goes off with a few hitches

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cones, cones, and more cones. Drivers hoped these were a thing of the past as the new $8.5 million bypass from Fort Mill Parkway to Spratt Street opened on Friday. Instead, they ran into stand-still traffic. Some drivers say they sat for...
Hickory cop honored for saving two girls from fire

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?”. “Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.”. But...
Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
Stanley Police seek suspicious pizza guy from December

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police are looking for a man who tried to break into a house with the homeowner in it while delivering a pizza on Dec. 27. On Friday, Stanley Police said a white man posing as a Domino’s Pizza delivery guy walked up to a door in the Arbordale Subdivision at about 3:25 p.m. in December.
