Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With U.S. House representatives home for the night, the political theater plays out in Washington, reminding some North Carolina Republicans of a similar predicament that resulted in co-speakers in the state house 20 years ago. That historic deadlock didn’t produce winning results.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Friday morning. Body found in Greenville believed to be missing 22-year-old …. The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar...
Mooresville teen heads to Chili Bowl Nationals with slight edge over competition
There are dozens of drivers on the entry list from the Charlotte area. It includes Mooresville Gavan Boschele, who is among the youngest to complete in the race at just 14 years old. Mooresville teen heads to Chili Bowl Nationals with …. There are dozens of drivers on the entry...
Charlotte civil-rights pioneer presented with portrait
Charlotte civil-rights pioneer presented with portrait. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson awarded …. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2023. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and...
Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands to Madison County
The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands …. The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South...
Floyd protestor files lawsuit against CMPD, Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A protestor who lost two fingers during a 2020 Charlotte protest filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday. The suit takes issue with how police handled the protests related to George Floyd, a man who died during a Minneapolis arrest...
Parsons attorney: Madalina’s parents could be in jail awhile
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari could stay in jail for years awaiting trial on the charge of not reporting their daughter missing, according to a criminal defense attorney. Madalina’s parents are not saying much. “At this point, I’d just tell...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. 22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County …. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South Carolina Governor Henry...
Fort Mill bypass opening goes off with a few hitches
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cones, cones, and more cones. Drivers hoped these were a thing of the past as the new $8.5 million bypass from Fort Mill Parkway to Spratt Street opened on Friday. Instead, they ran into stand-still traffic. Some drivers say they sat for...
Saturday Outlook: Sun comes out in the afternoon, mid-50 temps in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our seasonal stretch continues!. It stays quiet today. Some more clouds fill in ahead of our next front, but we stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures stay seasonal with highs in the middle 50s. Mostly cloudy...
Hickory cop honored for saving two girls from fire
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?”. “Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.”. But...
Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
Stanley Police seek suspicious pizza guy from December
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police are looking for a man who tried to break into a house with the homeowner in it while delivering a pizza on Dec. 27. On Friday, Stanley Police said a white man posing as a Domino’s Pizza delivery guy walked up to a door in the Arbordale Subdivision at about 3:25 p.m. in December.
Cool, dry weather to start the weekend in Charlotte; rain returns Sunday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re seeing a cold and quiet start to the day with temperatures sitting in the 30s and low 40s. Winds are light and will stay that way through much of the afternoon. Friday finishes off the work week with slightly above-normal temperatures peaking in the...
PHOTOS: Police attempting to identify people seen prior to deadly Gastonia home invasion
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives released photos Friday of people they’d like to speak with regarding the 2021 murder of a Gastonia man, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the individuals were at the Allison Avenue home of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore before he...
Juvenile arrested after leading police on stolen car chase with 1-year-old in Gaston County: PD
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspected 14-year-old was arrested after leading officers on a stolen car chase with a one-year-old inside the vehicle Friday in Gastonia, according to the police department. The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue’s intersection. Police responded...
