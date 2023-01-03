ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Iconic Moon Boot Is the Celeb-Loved Shoe You Need This Winter

By Nikki Chwatt
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Like barely-there slip dresses , effortlessly-casual baggy jeans , and flirty sheer tops, most Y2K trends come in and out of fashion ’s trend cycle. However, the increasingly popular Moon Boot from the early aughts is here to stay and, in other words, is becoming the must-have winter boot of 2023.

Dua Lipa , Hailey Bieber , Anitta, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more celebrities have donned the catching boot, but unlike other trendy pieces from the early aughts, the Moon Boot has timeless appeal for its functionality, as it can withstand cold-weather elements with its high-technology inspired by astronaut gear, Thermoplastic mid sole, fleece lining, and suction pads on the rubber tread sole. Plus — surprisingly — these boots are versatile and can be worn with anything from ultra-trendy mini dresses, as seen by Bieber in Aspen on New Year’s Eve, to trusted wardrobe essentials such as warm winter coats and fashion leggings , a la Ross and cargo pants, and a shoulder bag a la Lipa.

What makes the Moon Boot even more special and unique is its history — how it went from a Space Age experiment to an It-boot. The original shoe, created in the ’70s, was inspired by the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. Brand founder Giancarlo Zanatta drew inspiration from the shape and technology of the astronauts’ antigravity boots worn by Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin. In the early 2000s, it resurfaced as the perfect shoe for après ski and for days when the ground is slushy and muddy.

Today, Moon Boot’s chunky silhouette has become synonymous with winter worldwide, so much so that plenty of brands like Swarvoski, Jeremy Scott, Moncler, MSGM, Jimmy Choo, and Chanel have collaborated with the label . Additionally, brands have continued to create their version of the snow boot — just look at Fendi’s monogram version or Isabel Marant’s shearling iteration.

As Y2K fashion continues to infiltrate the fashion trends of 2023, we know that the Moon Boot will continue to be highly coveted. So, if you’re ready to update your winter shoe rotation, look no further than this celeb-loved chunky shoe for cool style and all the warmth you’ll need for the season. While there are many colors and silhouettes to choose from, just know you can’t go wrong with whichever pair speaks to you the most.

Moon Boot Icon Low Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097MIT_0k2EiXtp00

Moon Boot Icon Low Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots $175 Buy Now AT NET-A-PORTER

Moon Boot Icon Short Faux Fur Snow Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD44j_0k2EiXtp00

Moon Boot Icon Short Faux Fur Snow Boots $275 Buy Now AT NEIMAN MARCUS

Moon Boot Logo-Print Detail Ski Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OADYU_0k2EiXtp00

Moon Boot Logo-Print Detail Ski Boots $525 Buy Now at farfetch

Moon Boot Suede Nylon Lace-up Short Snow Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBcsb_0k2EiXtp00

Moon Boot Suede Nylon Lace-up Short Snow Boots $295 Buy Now AT NEIMAN MARCUS

Moon Boot Full Moon Lace Up Shearling Cold Weather Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDT0p_0k2EiXtp00

Moon Boot Full Moon Lace Up Shearling Cold Weather Boots $380 Buy Now AT BLOOMINGDALES

Moon Boot Full Moon Lace Up Shearling Cold Weather Boots $380 Buy Now AT NEIMAN MARCUS

Moon Boot Icon Tall Snow Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6UTx_0k2EiXtp00

Moon Boot Icon Tall Snow Boots $165 Buy Now AT MATCHESFASHION

Moon Boot High Rubber WP Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIGcp_0k2EiXtp00

Moon Boot High Rubber WP Boot $280 Buy Now AT REVOLVE

Moon Boot High Rubber WP Boot $259 $233 Buy Now AT FARFETCH

WWD

