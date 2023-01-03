Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Beverly Fain
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022.
brownwoodnews.com
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
June Roberts
Funeral services for June Roberts, 93, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at First Baptist Church of Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. She passed away Wednesday,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Lula will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Marilyn Kay Tharp, 68
Marilyn Kay Tharp, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Marilyn was born July 23, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to Floyd and Faye Hall. She attended...
brownwoodnews.com
Shirley Brinson
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. A celebration of Life service will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, 2 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Shirley was born September 23, 1937 in Evergreen, Alabama and raised in Florida. Shirley married Clyde Brinson, the...
brownwoodnews.com
Robert Parker Neff, Jr.
Robert Parker Neff, Jr. age 79 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence. Services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. David McLean officiating. Robert was born May...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Lost treasure – Free history day trip
A little over an hour’s drive from Brownwood can take you to the ruins of the Presidio San Saba along the banks of the lovely San Saba River. To me, this is one of the most fascinating places in Texas history. Here you’ll find some stories, and maybe a few tall tales as well: Spanish conquistadors, monks and priests, Comanche and Apache wars, frontier character Jim Bowie and friends in an epic battle with natives and, I believe most importantly, tales of lost treasure.
Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse on January 6th at their new location 809 Main Street in Brownwood. Odessa raised founders, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, began their journey with a passion to be small coffee shop owners. Seeing the lack of a quality coffee shop in Brownwood, they took a leap of faith. For eleven years, the Sandovals have worked tirelessly to build a community favorite. Instilling in their employees a sense of purpose and work ethic, they have created a dynamic team to provide Brownwood and surrounding areas with top-of-the-line customer service.
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Brownwood Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center of Brownwood (1900 Pine St.) welcomed the first baby of the New Year on Sunday January 1st at 1:46 a.m. The baby girl weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and measured 20 inches. Congratulations to the parents!. Happy New Year from Hendrick Health !
koxe.com
Shawn Fagundes, 41, of Brownwood
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
brownwoodnews.com
Grand opening underway for High Vibes Emporium in downtown Brownwood
The newest downtown Brownwood business – High Vibes Emporium, located at 205 Fisk – opened its doors Wednesday and is in the midst of a grand opening celebration through Saturday. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “It’s...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer toppled by Taylor, 2-1, in Georgetown tournament finale
GEORGETOWN – For the third day in a row, the Brownwood Lions came up a goal short in their quest for a victory at the Governor’s Cup, falling to Taylor by a 3-1 count Saturday morning. The Lions (1-3) received their lone goal from Eliuth Valenciano. Brownwood will...
brownwoodnews.com
Heart of Texas New Horizons Band, hosted by HPU, offers class for beginners
A new class for beginning musicians will be held this spring by the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band (HOTNHB), offered by Howard Payne University’s School of Music and Fine Arts. Participation in the popular program, now entering its third year, is open to senior adults, and no previous musical experience is required.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions suffer third straight setback at Gatesville, 84-67
GATESVILLE – The Brownwood Lions were dealt a third straight defeat Friday night, falling on the road to the Gatesville Hornets, 84-67. The Lions (10-10) trailed Gatesville (20-3) by a 25-23 count after one quarter, 48-34 at halftime, and 61-58 through three periods. Tristan Salinas led Brownwood with 32...
brownwoodnews.com
Greg Cedillo appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the Lubbock District until 2002 when he transferred to the Wichita Falls District as an Assistant Area Engineer in the Graham Area Office. After earning his license as a professional engineer in 2004, Cedillo transferred to the Fort Worth District’s Central Design office. In 2005, he was named the Wise County Assistant Area Engineer and worked with maintenance, design, and construction.
brownwoodnews.com
LeTourneau rallies past Lady Jackets, 62-58
Second-half shooting woes by the Howard Payne University women’s basketball team lead to a 62-58 Lady Jacket loss to LeTourneau University Saturday afternoon at the Brownwood Coliseum. Howard Payne was led by Catlyn Ward with 13 points and four steals. Reina Flores added 11 points on 3 of 5...
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions drop final game at Alvarado soccer tournament to Wimberley, 4-1
ALVARADO – The Brownwood Lady Lions’ undefeated start to the 2023 soccer season reached its conclusion Saturday, as Wimberley handed head coach Alexis Mosqueda’s squad its first defeat, 4-1, in its final game at the Alvarado tournament. Ataleigh Constancio scored the lone goal for Brownwood (3-1). “What...
Comments / 0